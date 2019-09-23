More Than 50 Heads of State and Delegation, and Over 200 CEOs, Confirmed to Attend the Third Annual Bloomberg Global Business Forum

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Michael Bloomberg announced the official program for the third annual Bloomberg Global Business Forum (GBF), which will take place on September 25, 2019 at The Plaza Hotel in New York City. More than 50 heads of state and delegation from six continents, along with over 200 of the world's most prominent business leaders, have committed to attend the Forum he is hosting to address the rise of economic and environmental instability.

Bloomberg Global Business Forum 2019: The New York Conference

"For the third straight year, we're bringing government and private sector leaders together here in New York – because we believe in the power and necessity of collaboration to address our greatest global challenges, like climate change and economic instability," said Michael Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies, mayor of New York City 2002-2013, UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Climate Action, and WHO Global Ambassador for Noncommunicable Diseases and Injuries. "The Global Business Forum will take on these and other urgent issues, building partnerships and spreading ideas that can improve lives and protect our planet."

The Hon. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, will deliver the keynote address of the morning plenary, followed by a conversation between Bloomberg and Prime Minister Modi. Plenary sessions will feature some of the world's most influential heads of state and CEOs exploring: Harnessing the Power of Finance to Fight Climate Change, Investing in a Low-Carbon Future in Emerging Markets, Where Global Trade and Climate Intersect, China's Achievements and Challenges in Tackling Climate Change, and a Conversation on Modern Leadership.

Speakers include the Rt. Hon. Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand; Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England; Michael Corbat, Citigroup CEO; Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase Chairman and CEO; Bob Iger, The Walt Disney Company Chairman and CEO; Christine Lagarde, former Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund and incoming President of the European Central Bank; Cecilia Malmström, European Commissioner for Trade; Hiro Mizuno, Japan Government Pension Investment Fund CIO; Henry M. Paulson, Jr., Chairman of the Paulson Institute and Former Secretary of the Treasury; David M. Solomon, The Goldman Sachs Group Chairman and CEO; Tidjane Thiam, Credit Suisse CEO; Andreas Utermann, Allianz Global Investors CEO; Shemara Wikramanayake, Macquarie Group CEO; and the Hon. Xie Zhenhua, Special Representative for Climate Change Affairs of China, among others.

Newly announced head of state and delegation participants include H.E. Daniel Kablan Duncan, Vice President of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire; H.E. Mr. Hage Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia; H.E. Danilo Medina, President of the Dominican Republic; H.E. Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic; the Hon. Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Australia; H.E. Sauli Niinistö, President of the Republic of Finland; H.E. Carlos Alvarado Quesada, President of the Republic of Costa Rica; and H.E. Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Spain.

Leading into and following the plenary session, GBF participants will join a variety of breakout meetings and broadcast interviews to further explore the themes of the Forum through in-depth discussions. Many of these sessions will be open to attending press and will tackle, in part:

Delivering on the promise of pairing the newest technologies with regulation to advance climate protection on a global scale, in a conversation hosted by Kate Bolduan , CNN anchor, with Michael Bloomberg ; Will Marshall , Planet Co-Founder and CEO; and Mary Nichols , California Air Resources Board Chair. Continuing with the need for urgent climate action, Bolduan will speak with H.E. Sauli Niinistö , President of the Republic of Finland .

, CNN anchor, with ; , Planet Co-Founder and CEO; and , California Air Resources Board Chair. Continuing with the need for urgent climate action, Bolduan will speak with , President of the Republic of . Strengthening economic and environmental stability in Colombia through global partnership and investment, co-hosted by H.E. Iván Duque Márquez , President of Colombia , and the Hon. Bill Clinton , 42 nd President of the United States , moderated by Luis Alberto Moreno , Inter-American Development Bank President, with participation from Federica Mogherini , European Commission Vice-President, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

through global partnership and investment, co-hosted by , President of , and the , 42 President of , moderated by , Inter-American Development Bank President, with participation from , European Commission Vice-President, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. HIV/AIDS progress in Africa and strategies to continue improving the physical health and economic vitality of people on the continent, hosted by the Hon. George W. Bush , 43 rd President of the United States , with attendees including Mrs. Laura Bush ; His Majesty King Mswati III of the Kingdom of Eswatini; H.E. Thomas Motsoahae Thabane , Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho ; and Ambassador-at-Large Deborah L. Birx , M.D.

and strategies to continue improving the physical health and economic vitality of people on the continent, hosted by the , 43 President of , with attendees including ; of the Kingdom of Eswatini; , Prime Minister of the Kingdom of ; and If big tech can manage its own risk, featuring Dara Khosrowshahi , Uber CEO and Ruth Porat , Alphabet and Google Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, moderated by Erik Schatzker , Bloomberg TV Editor-at-Large.

, Uber CEO and , Alphabet and Google Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, moderated by , Bloomberg TV Editor-at-Large. Navigating global instability through collaboration, with Anand Mahindra , Mahindra Group Chairman; Brian Moynihan , Bank of America Chairman and CEO; and Stephen Schwarzman , The Blackstone Group Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, moderated by Jason Kelly and Carol Massar , Bloomberg Businessweek Radio Co-Hosts.

, Mahindra Group Chairman; , Bank of America Chairman and CEO; and , The Blackstone Group Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, moderated by and , Bloomberg Businessweek Radio Co-Hosts. How climate change is reshaping agriculture, attended by Akinwumi Adesina , African Development Bank President; Stephen Badger , Mars Inc. Chairman; Dan Barber , Blue Hill Farm Chef and Co-Owner; Emmanuel Faber , Danone Chairman and CEO; Governor Jay Inslee , State of Washington ; Alan Jope , Unilever CEO; and Rose Marcario , Patagonia CEO.

, African Development Bank President; , Mars Inc. Chairman; , Blue Hill Farm Chef and Co-Owner; , Danone Chairman and CEO; , ; , Unilever CEO; and , Patagonia CEO. Central banks as powerful players in tackling climate change, featuring a discussion with Mark Carney , Governor of the Bank of England and Frank Elderson , Network for Greening the Financial System (NGFS) Chairman and De Nederlandsche Bank Governing Board Member, moderated by Francine Lacqua , Bloomberg TV anchor.

, Governor of the Bank of and , Network for Greening the Financial System (NGFS) Chairman and De Nederlandsche Bank Governing Board Member, moderated by , Bloomberg TV anchor. Closing the gender equality gap and driving returns, attended by H.E. Edi Rama , Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania ; Right Hon. Patricia Scotland QC , Secretary-General of the Commonwealth; Ajay Banga , Mastercard CEO; Jim Gianopulos , Paramount Pictures Chairman and CEO; David Lipton , IMF Acting Managing Director; and Dina Powell McCormick , Goldman Sachs Management Committee.

The plenary is scheduled for 8:30 – 11:00 a.m. The broadcast interview and breakout sessions will take place from 7:00 – 7:45 a.m. and from 11:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. The full agenda for GBF 2019 can be found on BloombergGBF.com.

Supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies, the third annual Bloomberg Global Business Forum is the only venue dedicated to encouraging presidents, prime ministers, and CEOs to focus on mutual opportunities to increase trade, investment, and climate action.

