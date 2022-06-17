More Than 55 million Households Are Interested in a Product That Removes Dust/Allergens and Purifies the Air, According to Parks Associates Research

Parks Associates' Connected Health Summit highlights opportunities for healthcare and smart home providers to bring solutions and new experiences to consumers

DALLAS, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates hosted the Connected Health Summit session " Smart Home and Health: Modern Living " on Thursday, June 16, to discuss new solutions and services from health and smart home providers. The ninth annual Connected Health Summit , sponsored by ADT Medical Alert, Alarm.com, EarlySense, Johnson Controls, Rapid Response Monitoring, and Independa, addresses the role of technology in improving indoor air quality and the value of platforms and service-based technologies enabling predictive and proactive monitoring to support independent living.

Parks Associates: Specific IAQ Concerns

"Indoor air quality (IAQ) specifically impacts consumer health, with 47% of US internet households reporting an IAQ-sensitive health condition. The pandemic highlighted health risks in air quality for many consumers, increasing interest in smart products that can measure and deliver a healthy, clean environment," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "We've also seen family caregivers increasingly turn towards technology, especially monitoring services, in providing care for their loved one. Compared to 2020, family caregivers are several times more likely to report taking a tested action to care for their loved one, including purchasing solutions to monitor health or buying a communications tool such as a smart display."

" Smart Home and Health: Modern Living " featured interactive panel sessions, along with keynote presentations from Carina Edwards , CEO, Quil, and Gene Wang , Chairman and Chief Scientist, People Power. The panels "Air Quality in the Home" and "Smart Home Platforms: Caretaker and Senior Services" featured the following industry leaders:

Parks Associates will host additional virtual Connected Health Summit sessions throughout the year:

For additional connected health research, download the whitepaper Health at Home: New Era of Healthcare , from Parks Associates, produced in partnership with EarlySense®.

To join the conversation, visit www.connectedhealthsummit.com . To request data or an interview, contact Rosey Sera, [email protected] , 972-490-1113.

About Connected Health Summit

Connected Health Summit: Consumer Engagement and Innovation is a virtual executive conference focused on the impact of connected devices and IoT healthcare solutions on consumers at home.

Connected Health Summit provides insights on new business models, IoT technologies, consumer behaviors, and deployments relevant to consumer healthcare solutions. The conference addresses opportunities for new solutions, including smart home platforms, on-demand services, voice assistants, and wearables, to empower consumers, caregivers, and providers and to meet the growing demand for services in independent living, chronic care management, remote access to care, and wellness and fitness. www.connectedhealthsummit.com

Rosey Sera

Parks Associates

972.996.0202

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates