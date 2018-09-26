More Than 60 Percent of Americans Say Concert Tickets, College Tuition, and Health Insurance are the Most Overpriced Items, According to New Survey Findings From Slickdeals

Most consumers do not mind skimping on quality if it means they can save money more often. With the costs of groceries, paper towels, and eating out being quick to accumulate, many Americans insist on spending as little as possible on commodities bought more frequently that vary in quality but deliver similar results, are of single-use, and easily consumable.

However, consumers prefer to spend more on certain frequently purchased commodities like toilet paper, toothpaste, and coffee. The quality of these products are considered significantly more important than lower prices of cheaper counterparts.

Consumers are more likely to spend on better quality items that are valued for their durability and long lifespan. The survey showed that nearly 68 percent of Americans would save on casual shirts and fast-fashion, but were willing to spend much more on dress shirts, coats, and shoes. Other "premium" items include laptops, household appliances, and makeup.

"This survey indicates that perceived value can greatly influence our shopping habits," said Slickdeals CEO, Josh Meyers. "For example, coffee, toothpaste, and skin care products deserve a premium according to our survey, while other product categories seem to be viewed more as commodities where corners can be cut without an impact on value."

Upon asking participants for the price points at which they deemed something "too expensive," their answers revealed that prices above $34 for a steak dinner, $31 for a bottle of wine, and $58 for nice shoes would make them no longer worth buying.

Many recreational and entertainment items are considered overpriced, with 69 percent of Americans rating concert tickets to be the most unworthy of splurging on. Especially when it comes to health insurance, college tuition, and medicine, most respondents argued that such necessities of high value and societal importance should be significantly lower in price.

Meyers added, "Saving money doesn't necessarily have to involve sacrifice. At Slickdeals, the leading crowdsourced shopping platform, we believe consumers can optimize for both quality and price. Our platform empowers consumers with knowledge that helps them make informed decisions and get the best value."

Additional survey data showed:

ITEMS AMERICANS SAVE ON VS. SPEND ON

Save Spend Hand soap, dish soap, paper towels, wine, eating out, casual shirts, small household appliances, jeans, dress pants, dresses, socks, handbags, sunglasses, belts, jewelry, produce, bread, cheese, butter, chips/snacks, spaghetti sauce, beer, bottled water, milk, over the counter medicine, sunscreen, razors, cooking supplies, soda, phone chargers, headphones, shampoo, cereal, pizza, garbage bags. Toilet paper, toothpaste, toothbrush, skincare, coffee, dress shirts, shoes, large household appliances, laptops/computers, mobile devices, coats, facial creams/cleansers, TVs, pet food, laundry detergent, bed, couches/chairs, makeup.

TOP 20 MOST OVERPRICED ITEMS

Concert tickets 69% College Tuition 60% Health insurance 60% Movie theater popcorn 58% Gas 58% Sport game tickets 58% Car repairs 57% Movie ticket 55% Cigarettes 53% Car insurance 52% Apple products 51% Rent 51% Cable 50% Airline tickets 50% Weddings 50% Medicine 50% Hotels 44% Utilities 44% Wine at a restaurant 43% Textbooks 38%

