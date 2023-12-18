More Than 700 People May Die on U.S. Roads this Holiday Season

News provided by

National Safety Council

18 Dec, 2023, 06:01 ET

During National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, special attention must be paid to one of the leading causes of traffic fatalities in the U.S.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Safety Council estimates 720 people may be killed on U.S. roadways during the upcoming holidays: 345 during the Christmas holiday driving period and an additional 375 during the New Year's holiday driving period. With impaired driving representing 36% and 40% of these fatalities, respectively, and the observance of National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, the National Safety Council calls on all road users to take safety personally this holiday season.

"Impairment, whether it be from alcohol, drugs and/or another factor such as fatigue or stress, causes a decline in visual function, mental judgment and motor skills," said Mark Chung, executive vice president of roadway practice at the National Safety Council. "To save lives, we must all do our part by buckling up, driving sober (or arranging alternate transportation), slowing down, avoiding distractions and looking out for one another."

In addition to the personal responsibility of all road users, more can and will be done in both the short and long-term to address the issue of impaired driving on U.S. roads. For instance, law enforcement officers nationwide will be focusing on removing impaired drivers from the roads through sobriety checkpoints and community outreach from Dec. 13 through Jan. 1. In an effort to continue educating drivers throughout the holiday season, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is promoting public service messages through campaigns such as Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and If You Feel Different, You Drive Different; Drive High, Get a DUI. All of us can share support for making impaired-driving prevention technology standard in new passenger vehicles; NHTSA is accepting comments on this matter through February. This holistic effort reflects the commitment made amongst private and public sector organizations to embrace a Safe System Approach, as adopted by Congress and the U.S. Department of Transportation National Roadway Safety Strategy.

The Christmas holiday period begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22 and ends at 11:59 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25. The New Year's holiday period begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29 and ends at 11:59 p.m. Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Supplemental traffic fatality and injury information can be found on the NSC Injury Facts pages for the Christmas and New Year's holiday periods.

About the National Safety Council
The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for 110 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace and roadways. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

Connect with NSC:

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Instagram

Contact: Jennifer Schallmoser
Public Relations Manager
Phone: (630) 775-2307

SOURCE National Safety Council

Also from this source

NSC Analysis: More Than 500 People May Die in Preventable Traffic Crashes Over Thanksgiving

NSC Analysis: More Than 500 People May Die in Preventable Traffic Crashes Over Thanksgiving

This year, the National Safety Council estimates 507 people will perish in a preventable traffic crash over the Thanksgiving holiday period. During...
National Safety Council Hosts Second Annual Safety Innovation Challenge

National Safety Council Hosts Second Annual Safety Innovation Challenge

Continuing its commitment to safety innovation, the National Safety Council convened six leading technology providers from around the globe to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Public Safety

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.