More Than a Third of Americans Admit Having Received a Holiday Gift They've Never Used Because It Was Too Complicated to Set-up

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than one in three Americans (36%) have received a holiday gift they have never used because it was too complicated to set up or use. Also, 57% of those who expect to have new tech devices to set up this holiday season agree that they dread doing so.

These are just a few of the findings uncovered in a series of holiday surveys commissioned by expert platform JustAnswer released today. In the two YouGov surveys conducted in November, JustAnswer sought insights into what causes thousands of people each year to seek help from tech experts on its platform on and just following Christmas Day. Typically, JustAnswer sees over a 35% spike in questions across its "Tech" category from December 24th - January 7th. Last year, JustAnswer tech experts processed more than 43,000 queries during that time period.

Here are a few of the key findings:

Despite their reputation for being more tech-savvy than older generations, a much higher percentage of Millennials and GenZ – 47% and 41% respectively – actually admit to having received gifts they didn't use because they were too complicated to set-up or use.

Yet … 41% of adults said they are "likely to set up a tech device or gadgets for self or a loved one this holiday season" – and this number grows to 58% of Millennials

51% of men compared to 33% of women are likely to set up tech devices or gadgets for themselves or a loved one this holiday season

"Every year, from about Christmas Eve into the first week of the new year, our JustAnswer tech specialists are busier than ever helping people get their gadgets and devices up and running," explains JustAnswer CEO Andy Kurtzig. "Most of these questions are about TVs (connecting streaming services) and smartphones (migrating from Google/Android to iOS), but people also seek help setting up gaming consoles, e-readers, hi-tech exercise equipment, and home security systems. We're happy to help so that people aren't stuck leaving those gifts in the box or giving up mid-assembly."

About JustAnswer

JustAnswer is a platform that connects people with live doctors, lawyers, vets, mechanics and other verified and vetted experts for online professional help. Featuring more than 12,000 experts across 150 categories, JustAnswer has helped more than 22 million customers across 196 countries since 2003. For more information, visit www.Justanswer.com .

* Methodology: All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size for the first survey, undertaken between 8th - 9th November 2022, was 1,169 adults. Total sample size for the second survey, undertaken between 21st - 22nd November 2022, was 1,216 adults. Both surveys were carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (aged 18+). Age bands were defined as: Gen Z - born 1997-2012, ages 18 - 25, Millennials - born 1981 - 1996, ages 26 - 41, GenX - born 1965 - 1980, ages 42 - 57, Boomers + Seniors - born before 1965, age 58 or older.

