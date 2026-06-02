More than Half of Americans Report Ongoing Financial Stress and Strain, Yet Fulfillment is Still Within Reach

These findings come from Money and Meaning: Understanding Financial Fulfillment and are based on a nationally representative Gallup survey of 5,075 U.S. adults age 21 and older, fielded March 20 to April 6, 2026. Edward Jones commissioned this research to examine how financial fulfillment is defined and measured and its relationship with confidence, wellbeing, and long-term financial progress.

Based on how Americans answered a series of 37 questions, three key groups emerged: Those who are financially fulfilled, financially stressed or financially conflicted – meaning neither confident nor in crisis.

What is financial fulfillment

Financial fulfillment, as defined in the study, is a state in which financial resources feel aligned with a person's deepest values and highest aspirations. It reflects not only financial security, but also whether money creates a sense of freedom, confidence and forward momentum in one's life rather than ongoing strain.

"Financial stress isn't limited to people in crisis – it's affecting millions who appear stable but don't feel secure or fulfilled," said Penny Pennington, Managing Partner, Edward Jones. "That gap between money and meaning is where real progress can be made. Helping people close it is essential to building long-term confidence, resilience and opportunity."

The emotional side of financial life

The research found that financial fulfillment is not about wealth alone. It's personal and achievable at any income level, but far more likely once people are financially secure. Gratitude is the most experienced financial emotion among all U.S. survey respondents, with 63% reporting they have felt it often or always in the last 30 days, nearly double the rate of joy, peace, or contentment. At the same time, many Americans report negative emotions tied to money, with stress most common, followed by anger and depression.

Separately, when respondents were asked what they do with their money that brings them joy, their answers centered on experiences, relationships and generosity.

Travel, hobbies and experiences (41%)





Togetherness and shared meals (26%)





Giving, helping and caring (19%)

Illustrative quotes from survey respondents:

"Family outings, whether that be just to get some ice cream or a full vacation." - 31-year-old.



"Being able to take my grandkids on vacation every year." - 70-year-old



"Help friends and family that haven't been as fortunate financially." - 60-year-old



"Giving things to others or helping those in need" - 58-year-old

How financial fulfillment impacts health and wellbeing

Among the financially stressed, 52% say their finances "often" or "always" control their lives, compared with 18% of the conflicted and just 2% of the fulfilled. People who report feeling financially fulfilled report better relationships, stronger physical and mental health, and a greater sense of community, regardless of their income level.

"For the fifth consecutive year, Gallup trends show that more Americans say their finances are getting worse, not better. This new research makes clear that the strain is not just financial – it is showing up in people's health, their relationships, and their sense of control over their own lives" said Jon Clifton, CEO, Gallup. "Half of American adults sit in a financial middle ground: not in crisis, but not secure. Understanding financial wellbeing only through income and wealth data is not enough. If we want to help Americans navigate growing financial pressure, we need to measure what is actually happening to people as well."

Financial Status Wellbeing Snapshot



Financially Fulfilled 83% thriving in life; 74% rate mental health and 52% rate physical

health as very good or excellent



Financially Conflicted 52% thriving in life; 43% rate mental health and 30% rate physical

health as very good or excellent



Financially Stressed 18% thriving in life; 13% rate mental or physical health as very

good or excellent





The financially stressed are also twice as likely as financially fulfilled adults to report having to cover a large, unexpected expense in the past year (53% vs. 21%) and far more likely to report a significant decline in wealth or net worth (44% vs 4%). The financially stressed tend to focus on reducing debt and increasing income as they work toward greater financial stability.

How to improve financial fulfillment

For those looking to move from stressed or conflicted to financially fulfilled, the research points to starting with practical steps like budgeting, saving and reducing debt. Those who feel fulfilled are also far more likely to contribute to causes that matter to them. Additionally, those who have sought advice from a financial advisor in the past year are significantly more likely to be financially fulfilled (32% versus 12%), and they say focusing on relationships, shared experiences, gratitude and open conversations about money help connect finances to what matters most in life.

"What our financial advisors see and hear from our clients every day is reflected clearly in this research: millions of people feel stuck in the middle, not in crisis, but not fully confident either," said Pennington. "That's where personalized advice matters most. By listening closely, building clear plans and focusing on trusted relationships, our advisors play a critical role in turning uncertainty into action and progress."

As part of its commitment to help more people on their journey to living a financially fulfilled life, Edward Jones has set enterprise goals to serve 10 million households, care for $4 trillion in assets, and help 80% of engaged clients improve their financial fulfillment by 2030.

To learn more about this research visit www.edwardjones.com/gallup.

About the research

Money and Meaning: Understanding Financial Fulfillment is based on a nationally representative Gallup survey of 5,075 U.S. adults age 21 and older, conducted from March 20 to April 6, 2026. Participants were drawn from the Gallup Panel, a probability-based panel designed to reflect the U.S. adult population. Data were weighted to align with national demographics, including age, gender, race, ethnicity, education and region. The margin of sampling error is ±1.8 percentage points at the 95% confidence level; margins for subgroups are larger. Population extrapolations in this release are based on an estimated 260 million U.S. adults age 21 and older, derived from U.S. Census Bureau Vintage 2025 estimates.

Financial fulfillment was measured using a 37-item instrument capturing financial alignment and freedom, emotional experience and financial confidence. Factor analysis identified four core elements of financial fulfillment, and respondents were classified into three groups, financially fulfilled, financially conflicted and financially stressed, based on the number of favorable responses across those items.

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm serving clients across North America, with operations in the United States and Canada. It ranked No. 1 for advised investor satisfaction among 23 wealth management firms in the JD Power 2026 U.S. Investor Satisfaction Study*. More than 20,000 financial advisors serve over 9 million clients, with $2.4 trillion in client assets under care as of March 27, 2026. Edward Jones' purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm's approximately 55,000 associates and our branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties and all Canadian provinces, Edward Jones is committed to helping improve the financial fulfillment for tens of millions of long-term investors across North America by providing comprehensive, personalized planning and professional advice. The Edward Jones website is at www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

*2026 JD Power U.S. Full Service Investor Satisfaction Study among Wealth Management Firms for Advised Investor Satisfaction, published March 2026, data as of January 2026. Compensation provided for using, not obtaining, the ranking.

About Gallup

Gallup delivers analytics and advice to help leaders and organizations solve their most pressing problems. Combining more than 90 years of experience with its global reach, Gallup knows more about the attitudes and behaviors of employees, customers, students and citizens than any other organization in the world.

Key Facts: The State of Financial Fulfillment in 2026 – Edward Jones & Gallup Study

Widespread Stress: 83% (216 million) of U.S. adults report financial stress, strain, or uncertainty.





83% (216 million) of U.S. adults report financial stress, strain, or uncertainty. Rare Fulfillment: Only 16% of Americans feel financially fulfilled today.





Only 16% of Americans feel financially fulfilled today. Loss of Control: 52% of financially stressed individuals say finances "often" or "always" control their lives, compared to just 2% of the fulfilled.





52% of financially stressed individuals say finances "often" or "always" control their lives, compared to just 2% of the fulfilled. Unexpected Expenses: Financially stressed adults are twice as likely to face large, unexpected expenses (53% vs. 21% for fulfilled adults).





Financially stressed adults are twice as likely to face large, unexpected expenses (53% vs. 21% for fulfilled adults). Wealth Decline: 44% of financially stressed individuals report a significant decline in wealth or net worth, compared to only 4% of fulfilled individuals.





44% of financially stressed individuals report a significant decline in wealth or net worth, compared to only 4% of fulfilled individuals. The Power of Gratitude: 63% of respondents report gratitude as their most frequent financial emotion in the last 30 days.

FAQs

How is Edward Jones approaching the definition and measurement of financial fulfillment?

Financial fulfillment is when your financial resources are aligned with your deepest values and highest aspirations – so you can realize your potential, pursue your purpose, and create meaningful impact.

Edward Jones is designing what we believe to be the industry's first measure of financial fulfillment – a holistic view that combines objective financial outcomes with client confidence and well-being. This will enable us to measure our impact on clients' lives in a way that is unique to Edward Jones and will be foundational to how we demonstrate the impact of our advice and planning experience.

Why is financial fulfillment important for Edward Jones clients?

Being financially fulfilled means aligning your resources with your deepest values and highest aspirations, so that you can realize your potential, pursue your purpose and create meaningful impact. The more information you have, the more prepared you can be, the more likely you are to achieve your goals.

What role does a financial advisor play in helping someone improve financial fulfillment?

Financially fulfilled adults are far more likely to have engaged a professional financial advisor in the past year (60% vs. 14% among stressed adults). Financial Advisors help people turn uncertainty into clarity. They help clients balance goals and tradeoffs, prepare for risks, and keep moving forward even when life changes. For the majority stuck in the conflicted middle, that guidance can be the difference between ongoing stress and growing confidence.

How does financial fulfillment differ from financial wellness?

Financial wellness focuses on growing confidence, security and control through ongoing education and habits, while financial fulfillment addresses values alignment, life purpose and meaningful impact. Both play a role in helping clients achieve what matters most to them.

Isn't financial fulfillment just another word for being wealthy?

No, and the data is clear on this point. Within every income band, all three fulfillment groups exist. Higher income raises the odds of fulfillment but does not guarantee it, and lower income does not preclude it.

SOURCE Edward Jones