MORE THAN HALF OF PARENTS REPORT THAT DENTIST AND DOCTOR APPOINTMENTS ARE CHALLENGING FOR YOUNG CHILDREN

"A child's first experience visiting the dentist can have a lasting influence on how they view dental health for the rest of their lives," says Dr. Tyler Hanks, D.M.D., of the pediatric dentistry practice Happy Tooth. Dr. Hanks is partnering with Melissa & Doug to share tips and play ideas for parents to help their kids navigate checkups with more confidence. "Helping children understand what to expect can go a long way to ensuring they have a positive experience and begin to build healthy habits at a young age."

Preparing for Appointments

According to the Melissa & Doug "Children's Checkups Survey," parents' top three strategies for preparing young children for appointments include discussing appointment details, bringing a favorite toy, and promising a reward/treat.

While many parents try to discuss dentist and doctor appointments with children in advance, half (51%) say they don't do so until 24 hours or less prior to the visit. The findings suggest an opportunity to start those conversations earlier—using confidence-building play to help children feel more prepared.

"We know that new experiences like dental and doctor visits can feel big for little ones," says Lauren DeFeo Duchene, President of Melissa & Doug and EVP at Spin Master. "That's why we put so much care into designing toys with realistic details that mirror everyday experiences. Through purposeful play with our dentist and doctor sets, we're helping children feel prepared for what they will encounter at their appointments—building confidence along the way and making checkups easier for the whole family."

Two Melissa & Doug toys designed to help children prepare for doctor visits are the Super Smile Dentist Kit Play Set (includes pretend teeth, "cavity" stickers, toothbrushing items, and a polishing/drill tool) and the Get Well Doctor's Kit Play Set (includes a play stethoscope, blood pressure cuff, thermometer, syringe, bottles, and bandages). These toys may help kids, age 3 and older, gain confidence by:

Building familiarity with real-world tools and routines

Inspiring parent/child conversations about what happens during a visit

Empowering children through role play as the dentist or doctor and patient

Additionally, Melissa & Doug offers a Doctor Role Play Set, a Pediatric Nurse Role Play Set, and an immersive Get Well Doctor Activity Center play space with an exam and office/waiting room area.

*Melissa & Doug "Children's Checkups Survey" Methodology

Commissioned by Melissa & Doug, the "Children's Checkups Survey" examined how children and parents feel and behave before, during, and after medical appointments as well as strategies to prepare. The research included analysis of completed responses from nearly 1,000 U.S. parents of children ages 1-5. The online survey was fielded by Dynata, LLC, Jan. 25-Feb. 7, 2026, with a margin of error of 3.1%.

