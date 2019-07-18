More Than Half Of U.S. Millennials Surveyed Have Missed A Life Moment Because They Were Trying To Capture It On Social Media, Kahlúa Study Finds

The Zero Likes Given exhibition by Kahlúa, hosted by actress Jackie Cruz, is an effort calling on people to take a break from the pressures of their like count, liberating them by encouraging everyone to enjoy life in the moment – and take social media likes a little less seriously.

Like it or not, we're in the age of the double-tap. A study1 commissioned by Kahlúa also found:

Over 90 percent of surveyed U.S. millennials on social media say it's important to live in the moment, while more than half have missed an important moment because they were trying to capture it on social media.

Over 60 percent say it is important to them that their photos get likes.

More than a third (34%) check for likes a minute or less after posting.

Even more surprising, one third of the millennials surveyed say they would miss social media more than they would miss sex, if stranded alone on an island.

"I enjoy posting photos that I find interesting, but I don't obsess over my social media numbers – I'd prefer to sip an espresso martini with my friends than to continuously check my like count any day," said 'Orange is the New Black' actress, Jackie Cruz. "That's why Kahlúa and I created the Zero Likes Given exhibition, people need to take likes, and themselves less seriously. With the intensity of social media nowadays, it's a refreshing reminder to live in the moment and to have some fun."

To celebrate the beauty of "unliked" images, the Zero Likes Given exhibition by Kahlúa will pop up in New York City from July 25-27, 2019. Inside the gallery, dozens of Instagram gems – originally posted from consumers all over the world and consisting entirely of zero-liked photography – will be on display. One highlight… the oldest zero-liked Instagram image, which was posted in 2010, a day after the platform first launched.

"The Zero Likes Given exhibition is our way of reminding one another to focus more on in-the-moment experiences; to appreciate the moment, not the view through a camera," said Troy Gorczyca, Kahlúa Brand Director, Pernod Ricard USA. "Social media has become too serious, even coffee and cocktails are now required to be picture-perfect. At Kahlúa, not so much. We're encouraging everyone to take life – and likes – less seriously, in the spirit of our own brand."

To celebrate zero liked images on social media, Kahlúa created the #BottomNine website so consumers from all over the globe can also join in on the action. This #BottomNine tool allows people to login with their Instagram account and generate their nine least liked images on Instagram so consumers can reminisce about these forgotten gems. You can create your own #BottomNine by visiting www.bottomnine.co.

The exhibition is open to consumers 21 and over. Visit www.kahlua.com or follow #ZeroLikesGiven on Twitter and Instagram for more information.

About Pernod Ricard USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 700 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information on this, please visit: www.responsibility.org.

Wakefield Research

1 The survey commissioned by Kahlúa was conducted by Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com) among 1,000 nationally representative U.S. millennials, using social media, between June 25 and July 2, 2019, using an email invitation and an online survey. Quotes have been set to ensure reliable and accurate representation of the U.S. millennial population, using social media.

