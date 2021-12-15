More than Half of U.S. States to Institute a Minimum Wage Increase in 2022

Arizona $12.80 per hour, up from $12.15 per hour.

California $15.00 per hour, for businesses with 26 or more employees; $14.00 for smaller employers. The minimum wage for small employers will reach $15 in 2023.

Colorado $12.56, up from $12.32.

Connecticut $13 per hour, scheduled to increase to $14 on July 1, 2022. The minimum wage is scheduled to reach $15 per hour in 2023.

Delaware $10.50 per hour, up from $9.25, pursuant to legislation signed in July 2021 that will increase the minimum wage to $15.00 by 2025 (S.B. 15, L. 2021).

Florida $10.00 per hour, up from $8.65. Wage rates are adjusted annually based on inflation. A constitutional amendment approved by voters in the November 3, 2020, General Election will increase the minimum wage to $11.00 on September 30, 2022, and to $15.00 by 2026.

Illinois $12.00 per hour, up from $11.00. The minimum wage is scheduled to reach $15 in 2025.

Maine $12.75 per hour, up from $12.15.

Maryland In 2022, the minimum wage is $12.50 for large employers and $12.20 for small employers, increasing at different increments to reach $15 in 2025 for large employers and in 2026 for small employers.

Massachusetts $14.25 per hour, an increase of 75 cents. The minimum wage is scheduled to reach $15.00 by 2023.

Michigan $9.87, up from $9.65 per hour.

Minnesota $10.33 per hour (up from $10.08) for employees of large employers with an annual gross volume of sales not less than $500,000. Small employers must pay employees a minimum wage of at least $8.42 per hour (up from $8.21).

Missouri $11.15, up from $10.30 per hour. The state minimum wage will reach $12.00 per hour in 2023.

Montana $9.20 per hour, up 45 cents, based on a 5.25% change in the cost of living and rounded to the nearest 5 cents. Wage rates are adjusted annually based on inflation.

Nevada $9.75 per hour for employees who do not receive health benefits, to increase to $10.50 on July 1, 2022. $8.75 per hour for employees who do receive health benefits, to increase to $9.50 on July 1, 2022.

New Jersey $13.00 per hour for most employees, up from $12.00 per hour. $11.90 per hour for those in seasonal employment, who work on a farm for an hourly or piece-rate wage, or who work for an employer with fewer than six employees. The minimum wage is scheduled to reach $15.00 for most employees in 2024, and for those in seasonal employment, who work on a farm for an hourly or piece-rate wage, or who work for an employer with fewer than six employees in 2026. The minimum wage for direct-care workers in long-term health care facilities is $3 higher than the state minimum wage (A 4482, L. 2020).

New Mexico $11.50 per hour, up from $10.50. The minimum wage will be $12.00 in 2023.

New York Tiered/Rates vary by region: $15 per hour in New York City and in Nassau, Suffolk, and Westchester counties; $12.50 per hour in the remainder of the state. The piece rate for Agricultural workers must be equivalent to the basic minimum wage, unless a youth rate certificate is issued (wage rate then must be equivalent to the youth rate). The minimum wage for workers in fast food establishments is $15 per hour in all of New York state. The minimum wage at all airports (LaGuardia, JFK, and Newark Liberty International) is $18.00, and will reach $19 in 2023.

Ohio $9.30 per hour, up 50 cents from $8.80 per hour, based on a 5.8% increase in the cost of living. Wage rates are adjusted annually based on inflation. The minimum wage rate applies to employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of $342,000 per year (changed from $323,000 in 2021). For employees at smaller companies and for 14- and 15-year-olds, the state minimum wage is $7.25 per hour, which is tied to the federal rate.

Oregon The state minimum wage is tiered, with the highest rate in the Metro Portland area at $14.00 per hour ($14.75 effective July 1, 2022), the lowest in rural (non-Urban) areas at $12.00 per hour ($12.50 effective July 1, 2022), and a minimum wage of $12.75 per hour ($13.50 effective July 1, 2022) in the rest of the state.

Pennsylvania $7.25 per hour, but $14.00 for employees under Governor's jurisdiction.

Rhode Island $12.25 per hour up from $11.50. The state minimum wage will reach $15.00 per hour in 2025.

South Dakota $9.95 per hour, up 50 cents from $9.45 per hour. Wage rates are adjusted annually based on inflation.

Vermont $12.55 per hour. This is an 80-cent scheduled increase over the $11.75 per hour 2021 rate.

Virginia $11.00 per hour, up from $9.50. The increase is part of a series of scheduled increases to reach $15.00 per hour by 2026.