More Than Rehab lowers a key barrier to recovery by accepting in-network insurances.

BRYAN, Texas, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the leading drug and alcohol treatment centers in the state of Texas, More Than Rehab can now accept Magellan and Blue Cross Blue Shield in-network PPO and HMO insurance plans. This will help to reduce the out-of-pocket costs for those who have been struggling with addiction and other mental health issues and are seeking treatment.

This latest move aligns with More Than Rehab's community-minded mission to provide high quality, individualized addiction treatment services to the residents of College-Station, Bryan & greater Texas. Drew Stevens, CEO of More Than Rehab, says, "The goal is to get people treatment who seek it out. Becoming an in-network provider is the future of the industry and gives us the ability to help more people, which will ultimately benefit the community at large."

This could not come at a better time, as many Texas residents are facing a drug overdose epidemic that has only gotten worse in previous years. As more and more people in the United States have developed an addiction to prescription and illicit opioids, access to specialized addiction treatment services can literally save people's lives. With the Affordable Care Act's mandate that insurance plans offered on the healthcare exchange cover addiction treatment and mental health services, access to treatment services still remain a barrier for many Texans who desperately need the help.

Since More Than Rehab offers a dual diagnosis approach to addiction treatment, they are uniquely qualified to help patients who are both addicted to drugs or alcohol and suffering from some form of mental illness. Treating both disorders together offers the best chance for a successful recovery from addiction.

With a scientific, evidence-based approach to individualized care, More Than Rehab offers both inpatient and outpatient services in the College-Station, Texas area. Two more centers are planned for near-future openings in Austin and Dallas.

More Than Rehab's successful treatment model is founded upon creating a local, personalized feel that combines both holistic and faith-based care to create individualized programs for their clients. With more than 50 years of combined industry experience, the team at More Than Rehab is driven to provide affordable, lasting recovery to each and every client. Find out more at: https://morethanrehab.com/

