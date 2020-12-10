More Virginia High School Students Can Now Receive College Credit at Public Colleges and Universities for Cambridge International's Advanced Courses

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) has voted to increase the number of students that can receive credit through Cambridge Assessment International Education's (Cambridge International) AS and A Level examinations. With the board's approval, 39 public institutions in Virginia will now award credit to students earning an E grade on AS and A-Level examinations.

SCHEV's review process involved a rigorous review of syllabi and curricula, research findings, and supporting materials developed by Cambridge International, a department of the University of Cambridge, which ranks among the top 5 universities worldwide. With this policy change, Cambridge AS and A-Level courses have credit parity with other advanced courses offered to students.

The Cambridge International program is an international curriculum and examination system that emphasizes the value of a broad and balanced study. Alongside in-depth understanding of a variety of subjects, students master a broader range of critical skills that will equip them for a world that is changing, both technologically and economically, at an unprecedented pace. The curriculum is designed to develop learners who are confident in working with information and ideas, equipped for new and future challenges, and engaged intellectually and socially.

"We believe that efforts to increase college access and affordability for well-prepared students is more important now than ever before. This decision by the State Council of Higher Education gives Virginia students the opportunity to earn credit for their hard work in high school, dramatically improving their chances to graduate with a college degree on-time," said Mark Cavone, Cambridge International Regional Director, North America. "The Cambridge curriculum challenges students with rigorous learning activities that allow students to develop critical thinking, research, and problem-solving skills."

Each year, nearly 1 million students participate in Cambridge International programs worldwide, making more than 1.75 million exam entries. Colleges and universities all over the U.S. and the world, including all members of the Ivy League, all Virginia public higher education institutions, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Duke University, New York University, and University of Washington recognize Cambridge coursework and assessments, and provide credit and placement opportunities for students. Outside the U.S., Cambridge programs are offered at more than 10,000 schools in over 160 countries.

About Cambridge Assessment International Education

Cambridge Assessment International Education prepares school students for life, helping them develop an informed curiosity and a lasting passion for learning. We are part of the University of Cambridge. Our Cambridge Pathway gives students a clear path for educational success from age 5 to 19. Schools can shape the curriculum around how they want students to learn – with a wide range of subjects and flexible ways to offer them. It helps students discover new abilities and a wider world, and gives them the skills they need for life, so they can achieve at school, university and work.

