More ways to join Feeding America and its partners in supporting communities across the nation this holiday season

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National partners of Feeding America are supporting communities across the nation this holiday season. Partners including Free People, The Fresh Market, Grocery Outlet, Ollie's, Southeastern Grocers, TikTok Shop, United Built Homes and Uniqlo are supporting communities to help build a future where everyone has food on the table.

Families across the country are still feeling the impact following the government shutdown and disruptions to SNAP, making the promise of a warm dinner and a full table during the holidays more meaningful than ever. By working hand-in-hand with its partners, the Feeding America network of 250 food banks and more than 60,000 food pantries is helping communities find that sense of peace.

"Everyone deserves the chance to gather with family, share a meal and celebrate cherished traditions," said Casey Marsh, chief development officer at Feeding America. "This holiday season, more people are turning to food banks for support, and we're deeply grateful for the partners and supporters who make it possible for families to bring nourishing food home. Together, we can ensure this season is filled with comfort, connection, and hope."

This holiday, shoppers have many opportunities to support their community:

Free People . For the third year in a row, Free People's round up at checkout program will run November 1st - December 31st in all Free People Collection stores, where you can round up your purchase in support of Feeding America.





To make a difference this season, visit FeedingAmerica.org/Holiday to give, or contact your local food bank to learn how you can support our neighbors during the holidays and throughout the year.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local partner food banks.

