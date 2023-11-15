MOREHEAD CITY, NC RESILIENCY PROJECT COMMENCES

Sea & Shoreline, LLC

15 Nov, 2023, 05:00 ET

Project to restore 3,520 LF of Sugarloaf Island shoreline will help the town better weather storms

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., OCEAN, N.C. and MOREHEAD CITY, N.C., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The vital restoration of Sugarloaf Island, Morehead City's protective barrier island, has officially commenced, supported by $6.6 million in NC state legislative funding. This significant financial injection is set to play a crucial role in addressing the alarming erosion of the island, which has been under threat with each passing storm, jeopardizing its protective capabilities for Morehead City.

The unwavering support of North Carolina Senator Norman Sanderson and State Representatives Celeste Cairns and Pat McElraft has been instrumental in securing this funding. Their commitment ensures that expert teams will now focus on advanced shoreline stabilization techniques, blending shoreline enhancement with public utility and natural habitat restoration.

Aquatic restoration experts Sea & Shoreline, the North Carolina Coastal Federation, The Town of Morehead City, Quible & Associates, Sandbar Oyster Company, and East Carolina University have spent the last two years studying, designing, planning, and permitting this project to restore and protect the island.

A notable component of this plan and project are Wave Attenuation Devices (WAD®s). With over 300 of the proposed 1,200 devices already constructed, these offshore breakwater devices are designed to counter erosion by diffusing wave energy, assisting in the reformation of the shoreline through sand accretion, supporting seagrass growth to enhance water quality, and creating essential fish habitat. This living shoreline project will also include installation of seagrass planting units, saltmarsh plants, and oyster reefs, and is expected to be complete by mid-2024.

The widespread advantages of this initiative encompass:

  • Countering erosion, rebuilding the shoreline
  • Amplifying the coastal resilience of Morehead City
  • Expanding fish habitats, leading to enhanced fishing opportunities
  • Boosting ecotourism
  • Improving seagrass presence and overall water quality
  • Preventing the loss of trees and shorebird habitat
  • Augmenting carbon sequestration

According to Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones, "The rejuvenation and resiliency of our island have been long-standing objectives for our town. With the recent financial backing from the NC State Legislature, our aspirations are now within reach. We're excited that this project is now coming to life."

Dr. Lexia Weaver of the North Carolina Coastal Federation added, "The commencement of this restoration is a testament to collaborative efforts, and it marks the beginning of an era of enhanced environmental protection for the island, the town, and its inhabitants."

ABOUT SEA & SHORELINE

Sea & Shoreline is a Florida-based aquatic restoration firm that specializes in improving water quality and making our communities more resilient to the effects of climate change. Services include environmental dredging, seagrass/submerged aquatic vegetation restoration, natural stormwater filtration, oyster reefs, artificial reefs, living shorelines, wave attenuation devices, rip rap, vegetated retaining walls, wetland plantings, invasives control, project design, surveying, permitting, and funding. For more information, please visit seaandshoreline.com, or follow us on social media  LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA COASTAL FEDERATION

The North Carolina Coastal Federation is a member-supported 501(c)3 that focuses on protecting and restoring the North Carolina coast. Since 1982, the Federation has been in the field restoring miles of coastline; training and educating students, adults, and communities to take actions that result in cleaner coastal waters and advocating for an accessible, healthy, productive coast. Created to give a united voice to the need for long-term coastal management, the Federation remains a collaborative, grassroots organization at its heart and brings together traditional and nontraditional organizations, government agencies and businesses in order to achieve what is best for the North Carolina coast and to leave a legacy of clean water for future generations. The Federation has 16,000 supporters and reaches almost 300,000 people directly each year. For more information, please visit nccoast.org, or follow us on social media LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

ABOUT MOREHEAD CITY, NC

Morehead City is dedicated to the well-being and safety of our community through exceptional service with a warm coastal smile. Please visit our website www.moreheadcitync.org for more information and follow us on our social media accounts: Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Media Contacts:



Heather Herold                       

Stacia Strong                       

Anna Smith

Sea & Shoreline                           

NC Coastal Federation           

The Town of Morehead City, NC

[email protected]         

[email protected]           

[email protected]

(321) 626-6760                                       

(252) 393-8185                         

(252) 726-6848 ext. 157

SOURCE Sea & Shoreline, LLC

Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.