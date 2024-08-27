Moresh Becomes the First Moroccan Olive Oil to Offer Full Traceability

New QR code feature provides transparency from orchard to bottle, ensuring authenticity and quality

HOUSTON, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CHO Group, the producer of award-winning Moresh extra virgin olive oil, proudly announces a new feature: full traceability for its products. Moresh is the first Moroccan olive oil to offer this level of transparency. Consumers can now scan the QR code on the label to learn about the origin, harvest, bottling, testing, and more. This feature comes with a refreshed label inspired by the vibrant Moroccan blue and sunshine yellow, symbolizing Morocco's cultural heritage and climate.

With over 30 years of experience crafting olives and olive oils in the Mediterranean, CHO Group has perfected the art of producing high-quality olive oil. Moresh has been recognized globally for its exceptional quality and taste, winning awards at prestigious competitions such as the New York International Olive Oil Competition and the Canada International Best Olive Oil Competition.

The Hamsa hand symbol on the label represents protection, peace, and luck. It also symbolizes the protection that extra virgin olive oil offers due to its health benefits.

"By introducing traceability, we offer our customers peace of mind by ensuring the authenticity and quality of their olive oil," said Wajih Rekik, CEO of CHO America. "Consumers often struggle to find trustworthy extra virgin olive oil brands, and this new feature provides the transparency they need. Moroccan olive oil gained popularity online due to its high polyphenol content but is often sold at a premium price. Moresh makes this exceptional Moroccan olive oil accessible to a wider range of consumers who shop at grocery stores."

By offering this educational and transparent process, consumers can now enjoy a new origin and learn more about what makes Moresh Moroccan olive oil unique. Although truly Moroccan, Moresh Extra Virgin Olive Oil offers a smooth, balanced flavor that perfectly elevates any modern cuisine.

Moresh's traceable and beautifully packaged products are now available for purchase on www.moresh.com and at select retail partners nationwide in both the US and Canada.

About CHO America

CHO America, the parent company of Moresh, Terra Delyssa, Bella Del Sol, and BULK by CHO, leads in quality and sustainability in the olive oil market. Moresh is the first Moroccan olive oil to establish a significant presence in the North American market, with expected growth within the network of 15,000 stores the company has access to. For more information, visit www.moresh.com or www.cho-america.com.

