MORGAN Li Expands in the Hotel Furniture Industry

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MORGAN Li, a leading manufacturer of custom fixtures and casegoods, is gaining momentum in the hospitality industry by rapidly expanding its portfolio of clients. Last month, the iconic Madison Hotel Washington DC, a Hilton hotel, revealed a newly designed lobby along with adjacent common areas that include specialty furniture by the custom fixture provider.

"Our client came to us with some unique chair concepts that incorporated multiple materials," said Andrew Rosenband, CEO of MORGAN Li. "Because of our manufacturing capabilities, we were able to offer our client a one-stop shop to get these produced in-house and shipped per the specifications."

MORGAN Li's list of hospitality client partners spans from well-known global brands, including the Ritz Carlton and JW Marriott, to modern boutique hotel concepts such as The Wheelhouse Hotel in Chicago and HTL 587 in San Francisco. Expanding its capabilities, MORGAN Li delivers a wide range of custom solutions from guest room furnishings, public spaces and retail shops. Hospitality clients appreciate the company's attention to detail and its delivery of aesthetic furniture designs.

Last month, MORGAN Li attended BDwest's 2019 Convention in Los Angeles where the designer and manufacturer displayed custom hospitality furniture solutions, including its unique closet fixtures and signature bunk beds. The company's booth was one of the most popular stops among attendees and was named the winner of BDwest's "Best Exhibit" at the show. Additionally, MORGAN Li will be attending HotelPoint, a large hotel conference taking place April 7-10, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas, to forge relationships and expand business partnerships with hotel brand executives and other movers and shakers within the industry.

MORGAN Li has global capabilities while simultaneously being the most agile and solution-oriented manufacturer in the industry. With exceptional levels of skill and craftsmanship, MORGAN Li offers its hospitality and retail clients custom solutions with an innovative approach.

About MORGAN Li:

MORGAN Li is a family-owned and operated business with a deep history of industry expertise. Boasting over 70 years of manufacturing experience, MORGAN Li has earned its reputation as a trusted partner for retail and hospitality brands, both large and small, from domestic to worldwide. Visit https://www.morganli.com/ for more information.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Laura Schlageter

212090@email4pr.com

608.577.9033

SOURCE MORGAN Li

Related Links

https://www.morganli.com

