MORGAN Li Named One of Crain's Chicago's 2020 50 Fastest Growing Companies

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MORGAN Li , the leading manufacturer of custom fixtures and furniture for the retail and hospitality industries, and provider of large format print production and custom social distancing solutions, has been named one Crain's Chicago's 50 Fastest-Growing companies in 2020 for the third consecutive year. Ranked impressively as the 25th fastest-growing company in greater Chicago, this esteemed recognition follows MORGAN Li's growing list of additional 2020 awards and accolades, including being named as one of Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S. and as one of the 500 Fastest Growing Companies within North & South America by the Financial Times.

Although the accolades come at an uncertain time amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the rankings highlight businesses that have proved continued innovation, creative problem solving and resilience allows for continued growth in spite of adversity and challenging times.

"At MORGAN Li, we're no strangers to managing through a challenging market to prioritize being able to quickly adapt to meet new needs, and in the wake of the pandemic, the ability to be nimble and offer solutions to current challenges has never been more important," says Andy Roseband, MORGAN Li CEO. "Our company, a family business that grew from a basic metal store fixtures supplier into an all-inclusive fabricating company, has achieved success by continuously helping our clients position themselves to attract and serve consumers in a rapidly changing landscape."

Because of their end-to-end services, including manufacturing onsite at the headquarters and warehouse in suburban Chicago, MORGAN Li was able to pivot their capabilities to create customizable base products and deliver solutions for clients to adapt their businesses quickly, helping them maximize safety and minimize the time spent not being able to serve customers and patrons. MORGAN Li's nimbleness during the pandemic was also recently recognized by Industry Today and MORGAN Li was named one of the " Best Companies Manufacturing During a Crisis ."

MORGAN Li continues to make strategic investments to further expand its capabilities and capacity to meet the needs of its clients and prospects in the ever-evolving retail and hospitality sectors.

About MORGAN Li:

MORGAN Li is a family-owned and operated business with a deep history of industry expertise. Boasting over 70 years of manufacturing experience, MORGAN Li has earned its reputation as a trusted partner for retail and hospitality brands, both large and small, from domestic to worldwide. Visit https://www.morganli.com/ for more information.

