MORGAN Li Named One of Crain's Fast 50 For Second Year in a Row and Is Listed as the Fastest-Growing Manufacturing Company

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MORGAN Li, a leading manufacturer of custom fixtures and casegoods, has been named the fastest-growing manufacturer and one of the fastest-growing companies throughout all of Chicago as one of Crain's Fast 50. This is the second consecutive year for MORGAN Li to be included as a Crain's Fast 50 company.

MORGAN Li is a family-owned and operated business with a deep history of industry expertise. From left to right: Andy Rosenband, CEO, Phillip Rosenband, EVP of Business Development, and Jonathan Rosenband, President.

Crain's Fast 50 is Crain's Chicago Business' annual listing in which it recognizes Chicagoland companies seeing outstanding growth. Ranked in 17th place overall with a five-year growth-rate of 552.6 percent, MORGAN Li is the fastest-growing manufacturing company listed, which is largely attributed to the company's continued growth and expansion into the hospitality space.

"This is an honor that reflects the great work from our people and the partnership with our customers," said Andy Rosenband, CEO of MORGAN Li. "In the past 18 months, we've made key strategic investments and hires, for instance, bringing on Tery R. Young as our Chief Creative Officer and who continues to propel us further into the hospitality space. Through this and the hard work of everyone at MORGAN Li, we're seeing exciting growth and expansion."

MORGAN Li expects to continue its fast growth as it makes strategic investments to expand its capabilities and capacity to meet the needs of the growing hospitality and retail space.

ABOUT MORGAN LI:

MORGAN Li is a family-owned and operated business with a deep history of industry expertise. Boasting over 70 years of manufacturing experience, MORGAN Li has earned its reputation as a trusted partner for retail and hospitality brands, both large and small, from domestic to worldwide. Visit https://www.morganli.com/ for more information.

