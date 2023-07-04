Morgan Motor Company goes live with upgrade to IFS Cloud to drive efficiencies and enhance customer experience

IFS solution supports sales, manufacturing, projects, purchasing, inventory and finance processes for specialist automotive brand

LONDON, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced that British sports car manufacturer, Morgan Motor Company, has gone live with the IFS Cloud ERP software solution as it looks to drive operational efficiencies and improve the customer experience.

Morgan was looking for a solution that enabled it to coordinate its manufacturing, supply chain and spare parts requirements and deliver efficiencies across all its internal operational processes end-to-end. At the same time, it is continually launching new models, including the recent Morgan Super 3, and needed to ensure it was delivering the optimum purchasing and after-sales service to customers.

IFS Cloud is now driving operational efficiencies for Morgan Motor Company across its business processes. The enhanced flow of data it facilitates with customers strengthens decision-making and allows the manufacturer to hone its vehicle and service offerings to accurately meet customer needs.

As a long-term IFS customer, Morgan earned a place in the IFS Pioneer Program, an initiative for select IFS customers that, through enhanced technical support and consulting, offers an accelerated go-live on a new IFS Cloud version ahead of release to the wider market. Morgan Motor Company is now the first UK Pioneer Program customer to go live on the latest version of IFS Cloud.

Following the go-live, which took place seamlessly over a weekend, Morgan instantly had 160 users up and running on the solution, which currently supports sales, manufacturing, projects, purchasing, inventory and finance processes. The IFS R&D, global consulting and unified support teams are actively engaging with these users and facilitating the pioneer program and will provide ongoing support, including quickly escalating and addressing issues as and when required.

Daniel Godwin, Business Systems Development and Support (IFS), Morgan Motor Company, said: "In the current economic climate, specialist automotive manufacturers are having to manage the challenges of supply chain disruption, rising costs and the ongoing need to drive sustainability.

"We have been using and working with IFS for nearly ten years, and in that time, we have gained complete trust in them and their product. We know that with the help of their expert support and versatile technology, we will navigate a safe passage through these complex challenges.

"Using IFS Cloud will allow us to streamline our processes, improving operational efficiencies, and we can reduce costs by eliminating our onsite hosting expenses. Knowing that the solution is 'evergreen' means that we get regular updates and always have access to the latest functionality."

Looking to the future, Morgan is focused on ensuring IFS Cloud helps to complement and enhance its ongoing focus on environmental efficiency. By enabling the company to achieve greater visibility over its operations, IFS Cloud will help it deliver sustainability initiatives and better manage and measure its ESG performance.

Christian Pedersen, Chief Product Officer, said: "Morgan is a compelling blend of traditional craftsmanship with modern technology and innovation. The team is proud of its legacy and culture but is also committed to working with us to get the most out of the move to IFS Cloud and ensure we are constantly bringing in new capabilities and helping them build resilience within their business. We have built a great trust-based partnership with them and look forward to what the future relationship will bring."

About Morgan Motor Company

Established in 1909 by H.F.S Morgan with the design of the iconic, three-wheeled Morgan Runabout, the Morgan Motor Company is one of the longest established automotive manufacturers in the world, currently with dealerships in over 30 countries globally. The Morgan family retains a shareholding of the company, alongside a fund managed by Investindustrial, a leading European group of independently management investment, holding and advisory companies, that announced in 2019 that they would be indirectly investing in the Morgan Motor Company and its long-term future of building cars in Britain. For more information, please visit https://morgan-motor.com/

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers-at the Moment of Service™. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognised leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of over 5,500 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness and collaboration in how we support our thousands of customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

