Morningstar Advisor Workstation Debuts Investment Planning Experience to Deliver Holistic, Personalized Investment Plan Recommendations Based on Investor Goals and Preferences

The solution combines Morningstar's methodologies and data to help advisors deliver tailored plan recommendations based on risk preferences, values, and investment goals with the push of a button

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, today announced the launch of the Investment Planning Experience, a new workflow within Morningstar Advisor WorkstationSM that empowers advisors to create comprehensive, personalized investment plan recommendations to clients. The Investment Planning Experience brings together Morningstar's independent investment data, research, and ratings with investment planning capabilities to help drive successful investor outcomes.

In the Investment Planning Experience, advisors can optimize and propose a holistic investment plan that demonstrates a closer alignment to a client’s personal preferences.

"Advisors are increasingly facing pressure to differentiate themselves because clients today expect personalized investment recommendations. The Investment Planning Experience is an end-to-end solution that helps advisors create investment plans that are centered around the investor's goals and values preferences," said Vimal Vel, Morningstar's head of enterprise advisor software. "The integration in the system provides advisors with one tool for goals, risk, research, and more, eliminating technological hurdles and bringing clear, digestible insights to investors."

The Investment Planning Experience operates as a central hub for personalized investment planning within Morningstar Advisor Workstation. The workflow surfaces different financial considerations – including risk tolerance, sustainability conviction, and goals – and enables advisors to optimize clients' portfolios to reflect those preferences. These factors are then combined and optimized into investment plan recommendations that advisors can share with clients.

"The Investment Planning Experience considers the context of an investor's full financial picture, which builds a deep level of engagement and trust between advisor and client," said Vel. "As regulatory changes require all firms to demonstrate their advisors are acting on investor's best interests, this robust and customizable solution clearly establishes an understanding of client preferences, whilst meeting all requirements."

The Investment Planning Experience is now integrated and accessible to advisors and enterprises in Morningstar's web-based platform for financial professionals, Morningstar Advisor Workstation. Learn more here.

About Morningstar, Inc.

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers and owners, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $239 billion in assets under advisement and management as of September 30, 2022. The Company has operations in 29 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company. Follow Morningstar on Twitter @MorningstarInc.

©2022 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

MORN-P

Morningstar Media Contact:



Michael Claussen, +1 312 696-6037 or [email protected]

SOURCE Morningstar, Inc.