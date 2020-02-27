Morningstar Announces Agenda for 2020 Morningstar Investment Conference

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, today announced the agenda for its 32nd annual Morningstar Investment Conference, set to convene Wednesday, June 3 through Friday, June 5, 2020 at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago.

"We're dedicated to helping advisors deliver great financial advice, with the goal of continually empowering investor success," said Kunal Kapoor, chief executive officer at Morningstar. "This year's conference agenda highlights that dedication with an extra emphasis on personalized financial plans and goals, as well as discussions around sustainable investing and the evolving role of a financial advisor."

Featuring five tracks—Active, Passive, Future of Investing, Rethinking Retirement, and Solutions—the conference brings together industry leaders and investing experts as they discuss the latest developments and share new perspectives on the market. This year's speakers include:

James K. Anderson , portfolio manager, Baillie Gifford

, portfolio manager, Baillie Gifford Rupal Bhansali , chief investment officer and portfolio manager, Ariel Investments

, chief investment officer and portfolio manager, Ariel Investments Bill Browder , founder and chief executive officer, Hermitage Capital Management

, founder and chief executive officer, Hermitage Capital Management Larry Fink , founder, chairman, and chief executive officer, BlackRock

, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer, BlackRock Rezo Kanovich , managing director, Artisan Partners

, managing director, Artisan Partners Kunal Kapoor , chief executive officer, Morningstar

, chief executive officer, Morningstar Rob Lovelace , vice chairman, Capital Group

, vice chairman, Capital Group Cynthia Marshall , chief executive officer, Dallas Mavericks

, chief executive officer, Dallas Mavericks Anne N. Mathias , global interest rate and foreign currency strategist, Vanguard

, global interest rate and foreign currency strategist, Vanguard Michael Mauboussin , head of consilient research, Counterpoint Global

, head of consilient research, Counterpoint Global Rick Rieder , managing director, BlackRock

, managing director, BlackRock Steve Romick , portfolio manager, FPA

The Morningstar keynote research session will focus on sustainable investing, with an emphasis on how to bring ESG risk into the evaluation of investments. Christine Benz, director of personal finance at Morningstar, will moderate a discussion around the future of advice and key issues in independent investment advisory practices today with Don Philips, managing director at Morningstar; Cathy Curtis, founder and chief executive officer at Curtis Financial Planning; and Alan Moore, chief executive officer and co-founder of the XY Planning Network.

For the first time, Morningstar will be hosting an "Investors First" reception for all conference attendees at the House of Blues on Wednesday, June 3, 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m CST. The evening will include a special live musical performance.

For the second consecutive year, Morningstar will announce the winners of the Morningstar Awards for Investing Excellence, recognizing portfolio managers, asset-management firms, and up-and-coming managers who demonstrate excellent investment skill and the courage to differ from the consensus to benefit investors over the long term. The awards program consists of three recognitions: Outstanding Portfolio Manager, Exemplary Stewardship, and Rising Talent. The methodology for the awards is available here.

Conference attendees will again be able to participate in a virtual reality experience, "Sustainable City," allowing attendees to make investment decisions based on environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors and to see how investment decisions play out over time and affect their portfolios. Conference goers can also participate in the interactive Innovation Lab, to preview upcoming developments in Morningstar's products and research and provide feedback in user testing groups.

More information about the Morningstar Investment Conference, including the full agenda, hotel accommodations, and continuing-education credits, is available at https://go.morningstar.com/MIC. Tune in on Twitter with #MICUS or by following @MorningstarInc.

Registration Information

The Morningstar Investment Conference costs $899 per person, which includes all sessions, two breakfasts, two lunches, and two receptions. Morningstar's Early Bird Pricing for a General Access three-day pass is $799, available through March 13, 2020. This year Morningstar is offering an All-Access pass to the conference, which includes General Access benefits box seating at Wednesday night's Investors First Celebration, immediate access to keynote session recordings, and more. The All Access pass is $1,199 and Early Bird Pricing is $1,099. Registration is available online at https://go.morningstar.com/MIC. Two weeks in advance of the conference, registered attendees will receive a link to download the Morningstar Investment Conference mobile app, which features the full agenda, speaker bios, and the ability to build a personal schedule for the conference.

Media Registration Information

Full-time members of the news media may receive complimentary registration to the Morningstar Investment Conference. For media registration, please visit this link.

About Morningstar, Inc.

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $233 billion in assets under advisement and management as of Dec. 31, 2019. The Company has operations in 27 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company. Follow Morningstar on Twitter @MorningstarInc.

©2020 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

MORN-C

Media Contact:

Rebecca Rogalski, +1 312 244-7771 or rebecca.rogalski@morningstar.com

SOURCE Morningstar, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.morningstar.com

