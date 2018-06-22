Morningstar Assigns New Analyst Ratings to Five U.S. Funds; Upgrades Eleven Funds; Downgrades Ten Funds in May 2018

In May, Morningstar's Manager Research Group assigned new ratings to five funds and upgraded ratings for eleven funds, including two funds to Gold from Silver, Harbor Bond and MFS Value. Analysts downgraded ratings for ten funds, affirmed ratings for 141 funds and two target-date series, and placed six funds under review.

"MFS Value was raised to Gold from Silver for the longtime managers' sound execution of a straightforward process. The fund's quality- and long-term orientation has been a strength, especially in down markets, and that process has delivered," said Laura Pavlenko Lutton, Morningstar's director of manager research for North America. "Also moving from Silver to Gold is Harbor Bond, which is subadvised by PIMCO. Our confidence in the fund's leadership has grown as the management team has handled outflows well and has successfully positioned the portfolio. This offering's reasonable price is especially compelling."

As of May 31, 2018, Morningstar analysts had assigned a Morningstar Analyst Rating of Gold to 160 unique U.S. funds, a Silver rating to 326 funds, a Bronze rating to 595 funds, a Neutral rating to 697 funds, and a Negative rating to 19 funds. Morningstar Medalists currently account for approximately six percent of unique mutual funds available for sale in the United States and 70 percent of assets under management. Morningstar's manager research analysts rate approximately $12.9 trillion of U.S. investor assets, or approximately 62 percent of total investor assets in the United States.

The following Morningstar Analyst Rating changes occurred in May 2018:



Previous Morningstar

Current Morningstar Analyst Rating

New Ratings



Fidelity International Capital Appreciation None Bronze iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor International ETF None Bronze Morgan Stanley Institutional Advantage None Silver VY Clarion Global Real Estate None Bronze VY Clarion Real Estate None Bronze





Upgrades



Alger Small Cap Focus Bronze Silver BlackRock Dynamic High Income Neutral Bronze BlackRock Multi-Asset Income Bronze Silver Delaware Small Cap Value Bronze Silver Harbor Bond Institutional Silver Gold Hartford Equity Income Bronze Silver MFS Value Silver Gold Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Neutral Bronze Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Neutral Bronze SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Bronze Silver T. Rowe Price Equity Income Bronze Silver





Downgrades



AB Global Bond Silver Bronze AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Bronze Neutral Artisan International Silver Bronze Artisan International Small Cap Silver Bronze Fidelity Limited Term Municipal Income Gold Silver iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Bronze Neutral iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Bronze Neutral Morgan Stanley Inst US Real Estate Silver Bronze Oppenheimer Global Under Review Neutral Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Silver Bronze





Under Review



Columbia Capital Allocation Moderate Aggressive Neutral Under Review Columbia Capital Allocation Moderate Conservative Neutral Under Review Columbia Capital Allocation Aggressive Neutral Under Review Columbia Capital Allocation Conservative Neutral Under Review Columbia Capital Allocation Moderate Neutral Under Review Columbia Thermostat Neutral Under Review

A list of the Analyst Ratings for 141 U.S. funds and two target-date series that Morningstar affirmed in May is available here.

A summary of last month's Morningstar Analyst Rating changes for U.S. funds is available on Morningstar.com in the latest Fund Spy: Medalist Edition here.

Morningstar launched its Analyst Rating for funds and Global Fund Reports in December 2011. Morningstar Medalists—Gold-, Silver-, and Bronze-rated funds—are funds that analysts determine are likely to outperform their peer groups and/or relevant benchmarks on a risk-adjusted basis over a market cycle of at least five years. The differences between the positive ratings indicate the level of the analyst's conviction in a fund's future performance. Analysts arrive at a rating through an evaluation of five key pillars: People, Process, Parent, Performance, and Price. The Analyst Rating methodology for mutual funds is available here and for ETFs here.

To view a complete list and supporting analysis for Analyst Ratings for U.S. funds, please visit www.morningstar.com. Premium Members have access to a Morningstar Medalists screener, where users can sort funds by Morningstar Rating, Morningstar Analyst Rating, Fund Family, Manager Tenure, Expense Ratio, and other metrics. Morningstar's Global Fund Reports, in-depth research reports that include a wealth of data and analysis, are available in Morningstar DirectSM, the company's web-based global investment analysis platform for institutional investors, and in Morningstar OfficeSM, a global practice and portfolio management solution for advisors.

Morningstar has approximately 120 manager research analysts worldwide who cover approximately 4,500 funds. The company provides data on approximately 233,200 open-end mutual funds, 11,100 closed-end funds, and 15,000 exchange-traded product listings as of March 31, 2018.

