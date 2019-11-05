MorningStar Farms® Inspires Americans To Go All The Way with Plant-Based Eating For National Vegan Month

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While 75% of the U.S. population is veggie-curious, only one in four have purchased a frozen vegetarian/vegan item in the last year.1 If you've been holding out on plant-based protein, National Vegan Month is a great opportunity to celebrate your first time. This month, MorningStar Farms®, the maker of America's No. 1 veggie burger2, wants America to lose their veginity — and we're bringing more tantalizing options than ever to help them do it.

In March, MorningStar Farms announced a commitment to transition the portfolio to be completely vegan by 2021. Just eight months later, egg and dairy ingredients have been stripped from a whopping 65% of its portfolio. MorningStar Farms knows people often hesitate before trying plant-based protein for the first time, but there's no reason to hold back with vegan favorites like new Mini Corn Dogs, Popcorn Chik'n, Meat Lover's Quarter Pounder and Cheezeburgers, now in stores. Flexitarians, rejoice!

The industry leader understands the importance of delivering a stellar first time. That's why when someone's first time eating plant-based foods is with MorningStar Farms, they're more likely to come back for more — and make it a habit.3

SATISFYING IN ALL THE RIGHT WAYS

Eating vegan doesn't have to mean sacrificing flavor or choice, and our plant-based proteins cut out risk of disappointment by boasting options for practically every meal and mood. Whether craving childhood favorites like corn dogs or chicken nuggets or missing the experience of a juicy burger, MorningStar Farms has your back – and mouth. We're proud to bring veggie lovers and meat eaters back together at the same table, where everyone is left feeling satisfied.

KEEPING THINGS FRESH ... IN THE KITCHEN

After the all-important first time, MorningStar Farms is passionate about seducing people back for more with many first-to-market offerings and a broad range of newly vegan products to accommodate even more tastes. This includes a broad range of Chik'n offerings, most meal starters including Grillers Crumbles and Chorizo Crumbles, new products like Mini Corn Dogs and Popcorn Chik'n, as well as Cheezeburgers, the Falafel Burger and Tex-Mex Burger.

PLEASING FOR THE EARTH

Annually, MorningStar Farms delivers roughly 90 million pounds of plant-based foods out into the world. The positive impact this has on people and our planet is a huge source of brand pride.

Our industry-leading sustainability impact includes:

750 million pounds of plant-based protein over the past 10 years.

1 billion pounds of plant-based protein over the next 10 years.4

For more information on MorningStar Farms and the full plant-based product line, visit morningstarfarms.com

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2018 were approximately $13.5 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com .

SOURCE Kellogg Company

