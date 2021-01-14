Morningstar Launches the Morningstar Market Monitoring Platform Offering Real-Time Market Data and Live News Updates

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, today announced the Morningstar Market Monitoring platform, a real-time information and market insights web-based application, designed to empower advisors, traders, and market analysts with the customized set of information they need to make sound financial decisions for investors.

"Financial advisory firms are seeing an increasing need to be able to evaluate moments in time such as mergers and acquisitions, stock splits, security trades, and governmental and regulatory updates alongside research and valuation data to tell the whole story," said Scott Burns, head of retail investing products and solutions for Morningstar. "By empowering financial advisors to have real-time information and Morningstar research and data at their disposal and integrated directly into their own workflows, their end investors can have the transparency and understanding of how market events might impact their portfolio and investment interests over a short- and long- time horizon."

Morningstar Market Monitoring is a highly flexible and web-based platform that can be directly integrated with Morningstar Advisor Workstation or licensed as a separate platform, select API components, or as data feeds. The platform features the ability to access real-time global market data alongside proprietary Morningstar data and independent research and is highly configurable for the advisor. In addition to client dashboards for personal workflows, there are more than 40 configurable web components to help wealth managers follow market changes on stocks, mutual funds, ETFs, closed-ended funds, foreign exchange markets, options, preferred stocks, indexes, commodities, and fixed income.

Additionally, all users of Morningstar Market Monitoring will have access to real-time market news updates from Dow Jones Newswires, including select content from The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, and MarketWatch. This content, part of the Dow Jones Wealth News Service , offers wealth managers the information and context they need to help investors quickly understand what events in the market mean for them.

"We pride ourselves on being the source of truth for decision-makers in the global financial community, giving them the up-to-the-minute news, data, and analysis they need to quickly respond to market developments," said William Ashworth, general manager, global partnerships, for Dow Jones's business information and services division. "We're thrilled to be working with Morningstar to make our trusted, licensed content available within the Market Monitoring platform — helping financial advisors and wealth managers make sense of market uncertainty, advise their clients, and strengthen relationships in real-time."

Morningstar Market Monitoring is available to license through Morningstar Advisor Workstation, as a separate platform, select API components, or as data feeds. Elements of the platform will be available to Morningstar Direct users over the next year. Learn more about Morningstar Market Monitoring here .

About Morningstar, Inc.

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $215 billion in assets under advisement and management as of Sept. 30, 2020. The Company has operations in 29 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company. Follow Morningstar on Twitter @MorningstarInc.

