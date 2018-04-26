Morningstar's Annual Fund Fee Study Finds Investors Saved More Than $400 Billion in 2017

"This trend toward lower-cost funds should have an exponentially positive impact on investors' returns in the future because costs compound over time and eat into investors' nest eggs," said Patricia Oey, senior manager research analyst for Morningstar. "Our data shows that the cheapest 20 percent of funds raked in nearly $1 trillion last year while the rest of the industry saw net outflows of approximately $250 billion. The message investors are sending is crystal clear—cost counts."

Key findings of the study include:

The asset-weighted average net expense ratio of approximately 25,000 U.S. open-end mutual funds and ETFs was 0.52 percent in 2017, down from 0.56 percent in 2016 and 0.63 percent three years ago.

The asset-weighted average expense ratio for passive funds fell to 0.15 percent in 2017 from 0.16 percent in 2016, a seven percent decline. This reflected strong flows into the lowest-cost passive funds, as well as fee cuts by some asset managers for widely held, broad index funds.

The asset-weighted average expense ratio for active funds was 0.72 percent in 2017 from 0.75 percent in 2016. This four percent decline was the largest annual percentage decrease in more than a decade and was driven primarily by large net flows from expensive funds to cheaper funds and secondarily by fee reductions.

The equal-weighted average expense ratio of passive funds was 0.30 percent in 2017, down from 0.31 percent in 2016, and 0.72 percent for active funds in 2017, versus 0.75 percent in 2016. These declines are largely explained by fee cuts that fund companies have made.

In 2017, the cheapest 20 percent of funds, ranked by fees by category group, saw net inflows of $949 billion , most of that going to passive funds. The rest of the industry saw net outflows of $251 billion .

, most of that going to passive funds. The rest of the industry saw net outflows of . Most investors own lower-priced funds. Eighty-three percent of assets reside in mutual funds and ETFs whose fees are in the two cheapest quintiles when compared to other funds in their broad category group.

Vanguard continues to boast the lowest asset-weighted average expense ratio, 0.10 percent; followed by State Street Global Advisors, 0.16 percent; and iShares, 0.25 percent.

The full study is available here and an article summarizing the study's key findings is available here. The study excludes money market funds and funds of funds.

Morningstar has approximately 120 manager research analysts worldwide who cover approximately 4,500 funds. The company provides data on approximately 233,200 open-end mutual funds, 11,100 closed-end funds, and 15,000 exchange-traded product listings as of March 31, 2018.

