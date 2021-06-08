Moroccanoil® Announces Partnership With Oceana

World Oceans Day is intended to shed light on how the oceans are our life source, supporting humanity and countless other organisms on Earth. With the support of more than 1 million activists, Oceana has won over 225 policy victories and protected nearly 4 million square miles of ocean and innumerable sea turtles, sharks, dolphins, and other sea creatures—but there is still so much more to do.

Moroccanoil has committed to making ongoing donations to Oceana to support their initiatives to protect and restore the world's oceans on a global scale. To celebrate the launch of this partnership, on World Oceans Day 100% of net proceeds from Moroccanoil.com will be donated to Oceana. Through a long-term partnership, Moroccanoil is committed to working hand in hand with Oceana to raise awareness and support their mission to safeguard the oceans.

"We are grateful to Moroccanoil for its support of Oceana's policy campaigns to restore the world's oceans," said Dr. Katie Matthews, Chief Scientist of Oceana. "Today is World Oceans Day, but supporters like Moroccanoil help us to advocate year-round for an abundant and biodiverse future ocean."

Moroccanoil is committed to continuously improving practices across the company, as the brand works to reduce its environmental impact and contribute to the creation of a more sustainable future. This includes continuing to rethink the brand's packaging, products, and operations. In July 2022, Moroccanoil will transition to the use of 50% post-consumer recycled plastic in the bottles for all shampoos and conditioners—one of the highest-selling product categories for the brand. Combined with the post-consumer recycled plastic already used in the packaging for other Moroccanoil products, this will reduce the consumption of virgin plastic across the brand by more than 500 tons over the next five years.

"Having been raised along the Pacific coast, I was inspired to educate myself about ways that I could have a positive impact both personally and professionally. I'm very lucky to have a platform through the Moroccanoil brand, and I feel a duty to use it to educate, inspire, and make a difference," said Moroccanoil Co-founder Carmen Tal. "We recognize as a brand that we have a lot of work to do, and are committed to ensuring we do our part as we actively look for ways we can become more sustainable across all aspects of the brand and contribute to this global movement to save our planet."

The Moroccanoil sustainability platform is focused on three key areas: improving packaging, responsible manufacturing, and supporting our communities through meaningful partnerships. In addition to the brand's new initiatives, Moroccanoil is dedicated to continuing the implementation of positive practices, including those introduced in previous years:

The brand's best-selling Moroccanoil Treatment is sold in glass bottles that contain up to 40% recycled glass and are 100% recyclable.

Moroccanoil has been a partner of the Humane Society of the United States since 2011. We are actively committed to not testing any of our products on animals, and we never commission third parties to do so on our behalf.

Since 2018, Moroccanoil has been a trusted partner of Green Circle Salons, an organization that aims to recycle and repurpose up to 95% of beauty waste at hair salons.

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions by utilizing solar power at the primary Moroccanoil factory. Since the launch of the brand, this has prevented approximately 80 tons of CO2eq per year in GHG emissions.

To reduce consumption of single-use plastic, all e-commerce orders are packed with recyclable paper instead of plastic bubble wrap, which has eliminated the use of over 31 tons of plastic since 2018.

Secondary packaging is being removed from many of our products, including Moroccanoil Scalp Treatments, which are now sold in shipper cartons made of 60% post-consumer recycled paper. Color Depositing Masks and Blonde Perfecting Purple Shampoo are sold in tubes made from 50% post-consumer recycled plastic.

Moroccanoil Body™ Soap transitioned from a glossy box to a 100% post-consumer recycled paper wrapper. This prevented over 17,000 lbs of cardboard waste in just the first six months after launch in 2019.

For more information on the Moroccanoil partnership with Oceana and the brand's other sustainability commitments, please visit Moroccanoil.com.

About Moroccanoil:

Inspired by the Mediterranean, the Moroccanoil brand comes to life through our iconic turquoise and signature fragrance, for an exotic experience that transports the senses. Our first product, the original Moroccanoil Treatment, pioneered oil-infused haircare and created the worldwide buzz on argan oil. At the heart of our brand is the stylist community that continues to inspire us to create effective and easy-to-use products. And today, our goal remains unchanged: to continue pioneering innovation in beauty, while continuing to use our platform to make a difference.

Moroccanoil hair and body products are available at fine salons and spas, retailers, and online in over 70 countries worldwide. Visit us at Moroccanoil.com. For daily inspiration, follow @Moroccanoil on Twitter and Instagram; subscribe to our beauty tutorials on YouTube, and find us on Facebook!

About Oceana:

Oceana is the largest international advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation. Oceana is rebuilding abundant and biodiverse oceans by winning science-based policies in countries that control one-third of the world's wild fish catch. With more than 225 victories that stop overfishing, habitat destruction, pollution, and the killing of threatened species like turtles and sharks, Oceana's campaigns are delivering results. A restored ocean means that 1 billion people can enjoy a healthy seafood meal, every day, forever. Together, we can save the oceans and help feed the world. Visit www.oceana.org to learn more.

