Morpheus Space Announces In-Orbit Demonstration Mission of GO-2 with D-Orbit

BREMEN, Germany, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Morpheus Space, a pioneering provider of in-space mobility products, is excited to announce a collaboration with D-Orbit, a leader in space logistics, to conduct an in-orbit demonstration mission on ION Satellite Carrier, the company's orbital transfer vehicle. The upcoming mission will highlight the advanced capabilities of Morpheus' next-generation electric propulsion system GO-2 in a dynamic space environment.

Morpheus President Kevin Lausten, D-Orbit VP of Commercial Strategy Matteo Lorenzoni, Morpheus Space CEO Daniel Bock and D-Orbit Sales Specialist Matteo Zeni

"This flight demonstration with D-Orbit is a significant step in showcasing the performance of our next-generation, GO-2, electric propulsion systems in orbit," said Morpheus Space CEO & Co-Founder Daniel Bock. "With 40 individually controllable emission sites, we provide exceptional thrust control, enabling a range of configurable thrust levels over extended periods. The in-orbit mission aims to demonstrate our advanced technology in action."

"We are happy to have Morpheus Space onboard ION for this in-orbit demonstration and look forward to testing their propulsion technology in space," said Matteo Lorenzoni, VP Commercial Strategy at D-Orbit. "We are committed to driving innovation in the space sector and missions like these, designed to enhance in-space mobility, align perfectly with our vision."

ION Satellite Carrier is an innovative satellite platform designed, manufactured and operated by D-Orbit. The spacecraft is modular and capable of performing multiple mission objectives at once, depending on the configuration. A typical ION mission involves objectives like satellite deployments, in-orbit demonstrations, and edge computing.

Scheduled for early 2025, the in-orbit demonstration mission will emphasize the innovative features of Morpheus' electric propulsion technology, setting the stage for future applications in a rapidly evolving space landscape.

Bock added, "GO-2's modular architecture also enhances reliability by ensuring that a failure of a single component would not affect the overall propulsion system. This unique feature promotes greater operational resilience for satellites."

Morpheus Space currently operates over a dozen first-generation propulsion systems in space. With this mission, they aim to further enhance their in-space expertise.

"Through this demonstration of our capabilities, we are establishing a new benchmark for in-space mobility," said Morpheus Space President Kevin Lausten. "These innovations, as well as our ability to mass produce GO-2 units in our Reloaded factory, position us as a reliable partner in the New Space sector, and we are excited to unveil even more capabilities in the near future."

For more information about our GO-2 electric propulsion system please visit www.morpheus.space.

About Morpheus Space

Morpheus Space is a leader in in-space mobility solutions, specializing in electric propulsion technologies designed to advance the next generation of satellite operations. With a focus on innovation and reliability, Morpheus is committed to transforming the landscape of the New Space industry by offering integrated propulsion as well as mission design and simulation software that empowers clients to achieve their space missions more effectively.

About D-Orbit

D-Orbit is a space logistics and transportation company that provides innovative solutions for satellite deployment and operation. By leveraging advanced technology and strategic collaborations, D-Orbit is transforming how satellites are transported and managed in orbit.

