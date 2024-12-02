Morphing I: Pioneering Global Innovation with AI and the Metaverse

Expanding Market Leadership Across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Africa with AI and Metaverse Solutions

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Morphing I, a global leader in AI-based infrastructure solutions founded in 2021, is redefining industry standards by integrating cutting-edge technologies such as AI, blockchain, and the metaverse. The company is expanding its market presence across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Africa, with significant milestones achieved in countries such as Tunisia, the UAE, Singapore, and Vietnam.

Morphing I's CTO, Kyoung Min Lee, presenting at IFA 2024.

Morphing I has achieved significant milestones in the global market. At KOTAS 2024, the company partnered with Tunisian startups, establishing a foothold in Africa. It also secured a Top 5 position at the 2024 BIBAN and EWC competitions, further strengthening its presence in the Middle East. Most notably, Morphing I was awarded 1st place in the AI/Robotics Pitch Competition at IFA 2024, underscoring its position as a global innovator in infrastructure management. Participation in SBA programs in Dubai and Singapore further solidified the company's growth in Southeast Asia.

Morphing I's flagship product, Morphing-BOT, combines AI-powered 3D mapping, digital twin visualization, IoT networks, and precision sensors to diagnose pipeline conditions and detect anomalies. By leveraging BIM and AI-driven predictive models, the solution quantifies pipeline aging, automates maintenance prioritization, and reduces costs while ensuring timely repairs, preventing failures, and enhancing infrastructure stability.

In Vietnam, Morphing I is collaborating with local companies across sectors such as tourism, agriculture, and electric vehicles. Using advanced technologies like digital twin and point cloud systems, the company develops tailored solutions including metaverse-based tourism content, sustainable agriculture initiatives, and EV infrastructure enhancements. These projects, supported by strategic partnerships with key Vietnamese firms, showcase Morphing I's ability to scale its expertise across industries.

The company's KPOP AI Audition Platform, an NFT-based metaverse solution, has impacted Vietnam and Southeast Asia. Beyond KPOP, it offers immersive virtual environments where artists and fans connect, leveraging AI algorithms for personalized experiences, allowing users to interact with virtual idols and participate in real-time voting and performances. Blockchain technology ensures secure NFT transactions, fostering user trust. Gamified elements encourage active engagement, creating a dynamic ecosystem for creators and audiences, positioning the platform as a leader in merging digital entertainment with advanced technology.

"Morphing I is advancing its global presence through technological innovation," said Kim Ki-young, CEO of Morphing I. "Our success at IFA 2024, along with strategic partnerships and groundbreaking metaverse initiatives, highlights our growing influence. We aim to commercialize AI and metaverse technologies to deliver impactful solutions across sectors worldwide."

For more information, contact [email protected] or visit https://morphingi.com

SOURCE Morphing I