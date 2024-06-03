Morphy Auctions' Action-Packed Gold Rush & Premier Firearms Series Topped $10M Mark

Colt Model 1875 'Long Model' Gatling gun set new world auction record, selling for $381,300

DENVER, Pa., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Morphy's May 7-10, 2024 auction series featuring stellar military, civilian and sporting arms, with an opening session devoted exclusively to Part II of the Paul Friedrich Gold Rush and arms collection, stormed its way to a grand total that surpassed $10 million (after-sales included).

All-original, high-condition US Army-purchased Colt Model 1875 'Long Model' Gatling gun on original field carriage in display case. One of 44 such guns purchased by the Army. Serial #130. Matching numbers on bolts and barrels; numbered '47' on frame. Gifted to Lafayette College class of 1952 by future US Secretary of the Treasury William Simon, a member of that year's graduating class. Sold for $381,300, a world record price at auction for a Model 1875 From the Paul Friedrich collection, a sensational 902-gram (31.82oz) gold nugget of unique form with excellent color and visual appeal. Following 30 bids, it sold for $102,090 against an estimate of $25,000-$30,000.

A unique assemblage of Old West firearms and artifacts, the Friedrich collection, a was amassed over 60+ years with a consistent emphasis placed on quality, rarity and careful historical research to support each purchase's authenticity. Part I of the extraordinary time capsule realized $3.4 million at a boutique auction Morphy's conducted last October 25th. On May 7, another $2,490,000 was added, bringing the Friedrich total to $5,890,000.

Part II of the late Paul Friedrich's holdings was led by a stunning natural-history specimen: a 902-gram (31.82oz) gold nugget of unique form with excellent color and visual appeal. It attracted 30 bids and sailed past its $25,000-$30,000 estimate to clinch a winning bid of $102,090.

Friedrich's firearms were led by two American classics, each selling for $84,000. The first was a factory-engraved Deluxe Winchester Model 1876 lever-action rifle, .45-60 caliber, in the style of a "1 of 1000" rifle. It is distinguished for having been included in two respected texts. It is one of nine rifles listed in H.G. Houze's The Winchester Model 1876 Centennial Rifle and is pictured in R.L Wilson's Winchester: The Golden Age of American Gunmaking and the Winchester 1 of 1000. An extremely rare longarm, it is marked with 1866 and 1860 patents.

The second of Friedrich's two highest-selling firearms, a fine and very desirable Colt .44-40 caliber Frontier Six Shooter, came with its original Colt factory pink picture box labeled THE WITHIN REVOLVER IS NOT ADAPTED FOR SMOKELESS POWDER. A Minnesota hardware store originally received the six-shooter in 1895 as part of a Colt factory shipment of three guns. It was marked with 1871 and 1875 patent dates.

During the first session of the May 8-10 Premier Firearms & Militaria sale – which followed the May 7 Friedrich sale and grossed $7.4 million over three days – Morphy's set a new world auction record for a Colt Model 1875 Gatling gun. The all-original, high-condition "Long Model," complete and mounted on its original "N.J." marked field carriage, charged past its $200,000-$300,000 pre-sale estimate to declare victory at $381,300.

Other top sellers included: an extremely desirable World War II combat-used Nagoya Arsenal (Japan) Type 100 machine gun, 8mm with original magazine, registered May 3, 1946 for importation from "Pacific Theatre of Operations," sold for $84,000 (estimate: $30,000-$40,000); a superb high-condition, factory-original Heckler & Koch fixed-stock MP5 9mm machine gun manufactured in 1984, sold for $79,950 (estimate: $35,000-$45,000); an extremely scarce Parker Brothers AAHE 28-bore side-by-side shotgun, Grade 7 – a type second only to the A1 Specials and legendary Invincibles, with a serial number indicating circa-1920 manufacture, sold for $78,000; and a large, extremely rare William Wales Scagel (1873-1963) knife marked with a "WL&A/Chicago" stamp, the celebrated knifemaker's kris mark, and, on the blade's reverse side, the name "W. Scagel." It sold for $40,800, more than five times the high estimate.

