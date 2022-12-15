Morphy's Adds Quality and Beauty to the Holidays With an Elegant Dec. 19-20 Fine & Decorative Arts Auction

Featured: Exquisite Tiffany Studios lamps, superb 18K gold & diamond Riviera necklaces, 40mm Rolex Daytona, Daum, Loetz & Amphora rarities; paintings, silver, antique coins

DENVER, Penn., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arguably, Morphy's most-loved sale from its always-busy calendar of events, the annual pre-Christmas Fine & Decorative Arts Auction consistently delivers luxury, rarity and peerless quality to discerning collectors and holiday gift-givers. This year's edition, which will be held on December 19 and 20, is brimming with superior jewels and watches, paintings, art pottery, silver, and dazzling Tiffany Studios lamps.

Men's steel and 18K yellow gold Rolex Oyster Perpetual Daytona Cosmograph Chronometer, Ref. No. 116503, 40mm case. Black dial with luminous markers. Excellent condition with all original links. Includes original outer box, inner box with watch holder, warranty card, booklets and both original hang tags. Estimate $20,000-$30,000 Exquisite signed/numbered Tiffany Studios Nasturtium table lamp with 19in (dia.) leaded-glass shade featuring multicolored confetti glass tiles and flowers in various shades of red, orange, purple and yellow against a green ground. Tiffany-stamped telescoping cat's-paw base. Excellent condition. Estimate $120,000-$160,000

Most aficionados would agree that no one has ever understood how to fuse color and light quite like Louis Comfort Tiffany, and today, more than 125 years after the introduction of the first Tiffany Studios lamp, collectors remain mesmerized by the company's designs. A gorgeous example of Tiffany artistry, a signed and numbered Tiffany Nasturtium lamp offered by Morphy's has a 19-inch (diameter) leaded-glass shade profusely decorated with multicolored confetti glass tiles and flowers in various shades of red, orange, purple and yellow against a green ground. The shade rests on a Tiffany-stamped telescoping cat's-paw base. In excellent condition, the lamp is estimated at $120,000-$160,000.

A signed Tiffany Studios leaded-glass hanging lamp belted with a lush rose motif includes three chains, a ceiling canopy and other hardware, and is ready to grace a new home immediately. It is estimated at $50,000-$70,000. Collectors are not likely to overlook an extremely rare and unusual Tiffany candlestick lamp, either. Its pedestal is adorned with 16 iridescent Favrile glass balls and its rising central column is designed with two twisted bronze sections that encase two larger Favrile glass balls. It is crowned by a ribbed, gold glass Tiffany Studios shade, and its Tiffany-stamped base also bears an "S" stamp, suggesting it was a showroom piece. In excellent condition, it is expected to attract a winning bid of $50,000-$70,000.

Other forms of art glass include a rare 12-inch Daum frosted cream-colored glass vase decorated with a pattern of bees with iridescent wings flying amongst green leaves, $20,000-$25,000; and a very rare Loetz 10-inch triple-lobe glass vase with purple-blue iridescent accents on a gold background and delicately detailed lotus leaves. Estimate: $10,000-$15,000

Amphora pottery is a staple in Morphy Fine & Decorative Arts sales, and the December event is no exception. A top highlight is a 21½-inch porcelain Berry Bat vase with applied bats and water lilies. It is similar to examples shown in two respected reference books and is entered with a $15,000-$26,000 estimate.

The bounteous 329-lot Jewelry, Watches & Coins section boasts coveted wristwatches, pocket watches, coins and currency; and luxe jewels. A classic 18K white gold and diamond Riviera necklace consists of 117 graduated, round, brilliant-cut diamonds with a total weight of 23.00cts. The stones are graded (on average) as being of H color and SI2 clarity. Its gross weight is 38.0 grams, and its pre-sale estimate is $20,000-$30,000.

Gentlemen will be spoiled for choice with 96 pocket watches and 20 wristwatches vying for their attention. An 18K yellow gold Rolex Oyster Perpetual Daytona Cosmograph Chronometer, Ref. No. 116503, has its box and papers and is estimated at $20,000-$30,000.

Morphy's December 19-20, 2022 Fine & Decorative Arts Auction will be held at the company's Denver, Pennsylvania gallery, starting on both days at 9 a.m. Eastern Time.

