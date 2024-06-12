Morphy's and Brian Lebel to Co-host June 22 Live Auction of Elite Western Treasures During 34th Annual Old West Show in Santa Fe

All forms of bidding available for 438-lot auction featuring 1877 James Walker painting of California's early rancheros, historic Dalton Gang Colt .45, lavish Bohlin 'Mickey Mouse' parade saddle, Tapia spurs

SANTA FE, N.M., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 100 top-notch dealers from across the United States will set up at Brian Lebel's June 21-23 Old West Show in historic Santa Fe, New Mexico, offering a tremendous array of Western art and antiques, Native American artifacts, firearms, cowboy apparel, jewelry, home decor, and much more.

James Walker (English/American, 1818-1899), 'Judges of the Plains,' circa 1877, oil-on-canvas, depicts powerful rancheros of Ventura and Los Angeles counties, including members of the Sepulveda, Verdugo, Pico, del Valle and Lugo families. Signed 'J. Walker' at lower left. Size: 30 3/16in x 50 3/16in (sight); 39½in x 59½in (framed). Originally sold by artist to Ignacio del Valle family. Estimate: $400,000-$500,000 Documented Colt .45 Single Action Army Revolver, No. 147306, from legendary 10-gun shipment to the Dalton Gang, attributed to either Bob or Emmett Dalton. Shipped from Colt factory August 18, 1892. Historical documentation indicates each of five gang members received two of the Colts the day before the Coffeyville Raid, an ill-fated attempt to rob two banks simultaneously. Purportedly engraved by Cuno Helfricht. Colt factory letter, extensive documentation. Estimate: $200,000-$300,000

The all-day show on Saturday, June 22 will be followed by an evening auction produced in association with Morphy Auctions and held on-site at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. Auction start time is 5pm MT (7pm ET), and all forms of remote bidding will be available, including absentee, by phone, via mobile app, or live online through Morphy Live. All auction goods may be previewed in person during the show on Friday, June 21 from 9-5, on Saturday, June 22 from 9-4, or anytime online. Both the auction and preview are free and open to the public.

The auction's main categories include Western fine art, cowboy antiques and paraphernalia (saddles, spurs, bits, etc.); Native American relics and clothing; Hollywood cowboy memorabilia, Old West gambling and saloon items; antique and contemporary belt buckles and other silverwork; antique advertising and lithography; and Western decorative arts and furniture. The comprehensive mix of merchandise encompasses antique, vintage and modern items, and spans all collector price points.

Highlights include:

1864 New Haven Arms Model 1860 Henry rifle. Engraved by Samuel Hoggson, pictured in both The Henry Rifle by Les Quick and first edition of George Madis' book titled Winchester. Serial No. 7627. Estimate: $45,000-$65,000

Spectacular Bohlin silver and gold mounted San Gabriel-style parade saddle custom-ordered for industrialist, political kingmaker and Presidential Medal of Freedom honoree Justin W Dart Sr (1907-1984). Images in gold of "Cowboy" Mickey Mouse twirling a rope. Estimate: $125,000-$175,000

William Gilbert Gaul (1855-1919) oil painting titled Indian by Campfire. Estimate: $35,000-$55,000

Bohlin-made, screen-worn gun rig that belonged to cowboy star Ray "Crash" Corrigan (1902-1976). Includes Corrigan's own Colt Single Action Army Revolvers with solid silver grips engraved in gold and embellished with Western iconography and the name "RAY." $20,000-$30,000

Pair of circa 1915-1920 Jesus Tapia inlaid Los Angeles spurs showcasing exceptional artistry. Estimate: $30,000-$40,000

Hidatsa/Mandan (western North Dakota) war shirt with geometric motifs, porcupine quills, beadwork and ermine pendants. Estimate: $25,000-$35,000

The 34th Annual Santa Fe Old West Show & Brian Lebel's Old West Auction will be held June 21-23, 2024 at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center, 201 W Marcy St, Santa Fe, NM 87501. To register to bid in the June 22 auction, call Morphy Auctions at 877-968-8880 or email [email protected]. View the online catalog at www.morphyauctions.com. For additional information about the show, call 480-779-WEST (9378) or email [email protected]. To discuss auction consignments of Old West antiques or collectibles, email Brian Lebel at [email protected]. Online: www.oldwestevents.com

