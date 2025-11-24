Morphy's Las Vegas to Auction Antique Advertising and Coin-Ops from Stellar Ray Claridge Collection, Dec. 4-6

Featured: 9ft Mr. Peanut figural mascot, Owl Cigar Store sign, vending, arcade, & coin-op machines; neon signs, tobacciana, vintage theater, drive-in, soda fountain, barber shop & taxi-related items

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 4-6 in Las Vegas, Morphy's will auction the classic advertising, American pop culture and coin-op collection of Southern California businessman and entertainment industry professional Ray Claridge. In addition to the Claridge collection, which comprises the majority of the sale's contents, there are 200+ high-quality lots from longtime antique advertising collectors Mike and Darlene Peel.

One of the very best reverse-painted glass signs known to exist, this one advertises Owl brand cigars. Signs of this type would have been placed in shop windows or used as a hanging display in the late 19th or early 20th century. Original brass frame houses extraordinary image of perched owl with 'CIGAR STORE' in large bold lettering. Important investment-grade piece with fabulous graphics. Size: 30¼in x 80in. Condition 9.0+. Estimate: $30,000-$60,000 Spectacular and monumental 1950s-'60s Planters Mr. Peanut fiberglass figure made by Old King Cole Mfg. Co., Ohio, which also produced mascots for Big Boy, A&W and other classic American businesses. Nearly 9ft tall. Of a type issued in limited numbers for Planters distributors and retailers only. Auction example believed to have been used initially at the Atlantic City Boardwalk. Extremely rare. Estimate: $20,000-$40,000

Not much grass grows under Ray Claridge's feet. He's a man of many accomplishments who's equally at home in motion picture, car racing or vintage advertising circles. He founded and operated Cinema Vehicle Services, the North Hollywood company that built some of the most recognizable movie and TV cars of the modern era, including "General Lee" from Dukes of Hazzard and "Herbie" from The Love Bug. Ray later opened Back in the Day Classics in Orange, California, one of the region's largest advertising and memorabilia showrooms. He has also been involved in racing for many years. His wide-ranging interests, which embrace the freewheeling California lifestyle, are captured in their entirety in one big, dazzling collection that traverses the realm of American pop culture from its earliest days through the post-WWII period.

Every imaginable type of signage can be found in this auction, including one of the very best reverse-painted glass signs known. Promoting cigars sold under the "Owl" brand, this important, investment-grade piece of the late 19th/early 20th century features an extraordinary image of a perched owl with the phrase "CIGAR STORE" in bold lettering. A strong condition 9.0+, it carries a $30,000-$60,000 estimate.

A spectacular scene-stealer of monumental height, a 1950s-'60s Planters Mr. Peanut fiberglass figure was made by Old King Cole Mfg., a respected Ohio firm that also produced mascots for Big Boy, A&W and other classic American businesses. Nearly 9ft tall, the auction entry is from a limited run of promotional figures that Planters provided exclusively to distributors and retailers. The example in Morphy's sale is believed to have been used initially at Atlantic City's Boardwalk and is one of few remaining examples of its size and quality. Estimate: $20,000-$40,000

A wonderful illuminating cast aluminum and glass "SODA" trade sign was made by Beacon Mfg. and Sales Co., of NYC. It is an original sign that depicts a tall, foaming soda fountain glass with a soda spoon handle protruding from the top. The manufacturer's original label appears on the wall bracket. There are only slight paint loss to the glass and a minor repair to the spoon handle. It is otherwise an outstanding example graded in Excellent condition. Estimate: $15,000-$30,000

More than 100 lots of brewery or distillery advertising will be sold. One of the finest is a Wichman Lutgen & Co., Inc., San Francisco, lithographed advertisement for Gilt Edge Whiskey. It is emblazoned with the slogan, "The Treat That Can't Be Beat" together with an image of the brand's iconic Victorian lady. With its original frame and matting, this sign is graded 9.0+. Estimate: $15,000-$25,000

A fantastic array of coin-operated machines awaits bidders, including gambling, vending and music machines of the highest caliber. A Mills Novelty Co. (Chicago) 5¢ Dewey Jackpot slot machine with a front-glass graphic and copper flash castings is estimated at $10,000-$20,000.

Also, a beautifully-restored 10ft Wayne Model #492 10-gallon Roman column visible gas pump could realize a winning bid of $20,000-$40,000.

Online: https://www.morphyauctions.com.

Media Contact:

Dan Morphy

877-968-8880

[email protected]

SOURCE Morphy Auctions