Morphy's Celebrates Holiday Season with Opulent Dec. 18-19 Auction of Fine and Decorative Art, Luxury Goods

Featured: Exquisite Tiffany Studios lamps, Rolex and other magnificent watches, jewelry, coins, rare Amphora, premier collections of antique maps, walking canes, occupational shaving mugs

DENVER, Pa., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- December is traditionally a time to decorate, entertain and display one's best heirloom silver, crystal and other antique wares. Morphy's captures the holiday spirit each year with a glittering pre-Christmas Fine & Decorative Arts Auction of choice and beautiful objects and artworks. All of their most-loved collector categories – from Tiffany Studios art glass to luxury watches – will take the spotlight at this year's edition, on December 18-19.

Men's Rolex Oyster Perpetual 40mm Cosmograph Daytona 18K gold and stainless-steel wristwatch with black dial. Circa 2019. Accompanied by box and papers. Estimate: $20,000-$25,000
Tiffany Studios 'Peacock' leaded-glass table lamp on rare, matching 'Peacock' base. One of Tiffany's most beloved and iconic glass patterns, with motif of peacock feathers with brilliantly colored 'eyes.' Both shade and base are signed and in excellent condition. Size: 21¾in tall, shade 18in diameter. Estimate: $200,000-$300,000
Those seeking the ultimate in stocking stuffers are sure to find them within the 200+ lots of jewelry, pocket and wristwatches, and coins. Nearly two dozen Swiss wristwatches await bidders, including 12 superlative models by Rolex. A Rolex 18K white gold 36mm Day-Date watch with a meteorite diamond dial is estimated at $25,000-$35,000; while a circa-2019 Oyster Perpetual 40mm Cosmograph Daytona 18K gold and stainless-steel model with a black dial carries a $20,000-$25,000 estimate.

Seventy-seven lots of coins and currency include several 19th-century $20 Gold Liberty coins and an 1851 US $50 gold coin known as an Augustus Humbert 887, smoothed with VF details. This scarce coin has been PCGS authenticated and comes to auction with a $20,000-$30,000 estimate.

Nearly 100 art glass lamps will welcome auction guests to Morphy's gallery, led by a Tiffany "Peacock" leaded-glass table lamp on its rare, matching "Peacock" base. One of Tiffany's most beloved and iconic glass patterns, Peacock's beguiling motif is inspired by the colorful feathers of Mother Nature's most flamboyant bird. Estimate: $200,000-$300,000. Another great beauty is a Tiffany Studios 18-inch Nasturtium leaded-glass table lamp featuring some of Tiffany's most complex types of glass, including streamer, confetti, ripple and drapery. Estimate: $100,000-$150,000. Another lot with "star quality" written all over it is the extremely rare and important 1907 stained-glass window by Marion Mahony Griffin, a colleague of Frank Lloyd Wright. Estimate: $20,000-$40,000

For many years, collectors have flocked to Morphy's in search of the rarest and most unusual examples of Amphora's fantasy wares. They will be spoiled for choice on December 18th, with examples like a Dragon vase and Surian & Crab vase, each estimated at $8,000-$12,000; a Gres Bijou Semiramis Butterfly & Web vase, $5,000-$8,000; and a Starfish vase, $2,500-$3,500. Dominating the category is an extremely rare circa-1902 Amphora Crocodile vase which appears in Vreeland's Monsters and Maidens: Collector's Edition. Standing 16½ inches tall and in mint condition, it is estimated at $15,000-$20,000.

Two paintings of note are by the Danish artist Antonio Jacobsen (Danish, 1850-1921), the most prolific of all marine artists. His signed and dated (1883) oil-on-canvas depiction of The Hekla measures 14 inches by 24 inches (sight) and carries a pre-sale estimate of $4,000-$6,000. His oil-on-board of the steamship Mohawk, from a Palm Beach, Florida, private collection, carries a $3,000-$4,000 estimate.

Several specialty collections of exceptional quality will cross the auction block, including 100+ antique canes and walking sticks; a 90-lot collection of early 19th-century and Old West maps, and a fantastic array of 200+ occupational shaving mugs.

The Monday/Tuesday, December 18-19, 2023 Fine & Decorative Arts Auction will be held live at Morphy's gallery, 2000 N. Reading Rd., Denver, PA 17517, starting on both days at 9AM ET. Preview M-F from 9-4; preview jewelry and coins by appointment only. Additional forms of bidding: absentee, by phone and live online through Morphy Live. Enquiries: call 877-968-8880, email [email protected]. Visit Morphy's online at www.morphyauctions.com.

