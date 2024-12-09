Morphy's Dec. 10-13 Auction Series Combines Incomparable Kochan American Military History Collection with Premier Antique, Vintage and Modern Firearms

Featured: 1960s gold-plated Colt AR-15 machine gun presented to JFK's Chief of Staff, Kenneth Smith-Christmas collection of Irish arms, Jim Cyr firearms collection, Frank Brownell knife collection

DENVER, Pa., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- History buffs and collectors of fine antique, vintage and modern firearms probably didn't find what they wanted at Black Friday sales, but that doesn't matter. The collectible-arms community will gather for holiday shopping December 10-13 at Morphy's Pennsylvania gallery. The company's 2,100-lot four-day series is packed with American, European and Japanese legacy firearms and militaria and opens with a special December 10 session titled The Art of War in America, 1750-1850: The James L Kochan Study Collection. The December 11-13 lineup features many exciting highlights, including the Kenneth Smith-Christmas collection of Irish arms, and fresh selections from the Jim Cyr collection and Frank Brownell knife collection.

Unique and historically-significant early 1960s gold-plated Colt AR-15 machine gun presented to JFK's Chief of Staff General Earle G. Wheeler. Manufactured and specially serialized by Colt for presentation to Wheeler, who was instrumental to the adoption of the forward assist feature on the AR-15. Barrel: 20in. Caliber/Bore: 5.56mm NATO. Markings include 'PROPERTY OF U.S. GOVT.' and 'XM 16E1.' Estimate: $100,000-$200,000 Attributed to Matthew Pratt (American, 1734-1805), 'Portrait of Captain John Barry, Continental Navy, c. 1776.' Oil-on-canvas laid to mahogany panel, 26in x 20in, contemporary carved and gilded frame. Irish-born Barry (1745-1803) was the first officer, either military or naval, to receive a commission from the Continental Congress, signed by John Hancock and dated '7 December 1775.' Estimate: $20,000-$40,000

The opening session (Dec. 10) is devoted exclusively to the James L Kochan Study Collection of museum-quality martial artifacts, paintings, manuscripts and imprints from 1750-1850. The spirit of Boston's early patriots comes to life in the form of a fusil (carbine) of the Charlestown, Massachusetts Minutemen that belonged to activist and merchant Benjamin Hurd Jr. (b. 1749/'50-1821). It is inscribed Benja Hurd jr 1775 and passed by descent through the Hurd family until purchased by Kochan at a 2010 auction. Subsequently, it became the property of Steve Hench, then was reacquired for the Kochan collection. Estimate: $30,000-$50,000.

Poised to unleash its formidable firepower at auction, an extremely rare 650-lb bronze 4-pounder cannon of the Gribeauval System is one of only two surviving examples in that caliber to pre-date the French Revolution, when most were melted and recast. Made October 12, 1765 at the Royal Foundry in Douay, France, it is identified on the top of the barrel as LA SEDUISANTE' (THE SEDUCER). Estimate: $80,000-$120,000.

The three-day Firearms & Militaria Auction to follow is crowned by a unique and historically-significant early 1960s Colt AR-15 machine gun that was presented to JFK's Chief of Staff General Earle G. Wheeler. Manufactured and specially serialized by Colt for presentation to Wheeler – who was instrumental to the adoption of the forward assist feature on the AR-15 – its markings include PROPERTY OF U.S. GOVT. and XM 16E1. The gun comes with a hardwood display rack with an extensively-inscribed brass presentation plaque. Displaying near-excellent original factory finish with showy gold plating on the receiver and barrel, this one-of-a-kind weapon is estimated at $100,000-$200,00.

Two spectacular World War II machine guns top the auction list of NFA arms requiring BATF approval prior to transfer of ownership. A German machine gun manufactured by C.G. Haenel, one of 8,000-12,000 units of its type made between 1942 and mid-1943, is estimated at $40,000-$80,000. The second is a 1944 Nagoya arsenal Type 99 7.7mm with all visibly-numbered parts matching. Estimate: $15,000-$25,000.

An Old West treasure, a Winchester 1873 .44-40 lever-action rifle used by Chief Rain-in-the-Face (circa 1835-1905), who reputedly confessed on his deathbed to a missionary that he might have shot and killed General George Custer at the Battle of the Little Bighorn, is estimated at $60,000-$90,000.

Morphy's Dec. 10-13 auction series featuring The Art of War in America, 1750-1850: The James L Kochan Study Collection (Day 1) and Firearms & Militaria (Days 2-4) will be held at the company's Denver, Pennsylvania gallery, starting each day at 9am EST. All forms of bidding will be available, including live via the Internet through Morphy Live. Questions: call 877-968-8880, email [email protected]. Online: www.morphyauctions.com.

