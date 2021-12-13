Morphy's Dec. 14-17 Auction Presents Premier Collectible Firearms and Militaria Including Stellar Collection of Presentation & Civil War Swords, Lincoln Indian Peace Medal and Whiskey Flask

DENVER, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morphy's has prepared an incomparable selection of firearms, militaria and important American historical objects for its December 14-17 auction. The 2,400-lot sale features a spectacular array of museum-quality Civil War swords and militaria, early advertising and historical memorabilia, exceptional sporting arms, and military arms that include World War I and World War II issues.

USS Arizona BB39 lifebuoy, or life ring, recovered during Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese military's attack on Pearl Harbor by a Hawaiian contract mechanic, Ernest K. Morita, who was nearby during the attack, transported the wounded to Fort Shafter Hospital, and personally retrieved the lifebuoy. It has remained in the Morita family ever since. Previously unknown to the militaria hobby and fresh to the market. Estimate $30,000-$50,000 Silver Abraham Lincoln Indian Peace Medal, first struck in 1862 and one of relatively few such medals ever distributed. Bas-relief image of Lincoln on obverse; scalping scene on reverse. Estimate $20,000-$30,000

The sale starts with items from America's Revolutionary War era and post-colonial days. There are muskets, bayonets, pistols and powder horns, including an example from French and Indian War period that was professionally engraved with the image of a map of New York. Its detail shows many important forts, churches, and other buildings of its time and comes with a letter of provenance stating it once hung on the wall of Unity Lodge in Lebanon Valley, New York, home of Major Elisha Gilbert. Estimate: $7,000-$10,000

Collectors can expect to see the finest Civil War-era presentation swords ever to appear for public sale. Highlights include the presentation sword of Lt. Col. Daniel M. Ray, a Southern-born Union loyalist mentioned more than 65 times in the Official Records of the War of the Rebellion, $8,000-$12,000; the high-grade 1860 Ames presentation sword of Dr. James Kent, who commanded the well-known Independent Blues of Selma, Alabama, $6,000-$10,000; and the Civil War marked Model 1860 cavalry saber with original scabbard that belonged to Edward Gustave Mathey, who survived The Battle of the Little Bighorn. Estimate: $15,000-$25,000

Two items of Lincoln memorabilia are worthy of special note: an 1862 silver Abraham Lincoln Indian Peace Medal, one of relatively few such medals ever distributed, $20,000-$30,000; and Lincoln's personal "Fry's Travelling Companion" whiskey flask, which was inscribed and gifted to Lincoln in 1861. Estimate: $8,000-$15,000

A silent witness to the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, a lifebuoy, or life ring, that was recovered from the Battleship USS Arizona is fresh to the market after remaining for 80 years in the same Honolulu family. It was retrieved from the attack site by a contracted local mechanic named Ernest K. Morita, who had reported to work at the Pearl Harbor Submarine Base – across from Battleship Row – one hour before the fateful attack. After the massive explosion – which resulted in the deaths of 2,403 U.S. personnel – Morita transported gravely wounded sailors to Fort Shafter Hospital. At the site of the attack, he personally recovered the lifebuoy. The ring has remained with subsequent generations of the Morita family, unknown to the hobby until now. Estimate: $30,000-$50,000

Edged-weapon collectors will want to look sharp and bid aggressively on two superlative Bowie knives, including a presentation-grade Collins & Co., 15-inch Bowie knife. It is one of perhaps only three such knives of its style known to exist. Estimate: $15,000-$25,000

The exciting mid-December event also includes a trove of percussion, single-shot, bolt-action and semi-automatic rifles; lever-action carbines, handguns, and over-under, slide-action and side-by-side shotguns; plus combination guns. Destined for the winner's circle, a circa-1927 Boss & Co., "London Best" side-by-side 12-bore game shotgun is estimated at $20,000-$30,000.

