Morphy's Dec. 6-8 Firearms & Militaria Auction is Locked and Loaded with Rare and Historic Colts, Premier English & Continental Sporting Guns, 100+ NFA Lots

News provided by

Morphy Auctions

21 Nov, 2023, 08:24 ET

Featured: Prized entries from collections of Dick Burdick and Dr. Jim Watson; Colt No. 3 Paterson, engraved/silverplated Model 1860 Henry rifle, Colt 1921A Thompson machine gun

DENVER, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 6-8, Morphy Auctions will conduct a 1,152-lot Firearms & Militaria Auction featuring star-studded entries from long-held, highly respected collections. Among the top highlights are treasured pieces from the collection of the late Richard "Dick" Burdick, who was one of the foremost authorities on Colts.

Continue Reading
Historic cased Colt No. 3 Paterson belt-model percussion revolver, circa 1837-1840, believed to have been presented to William Watson, a NYC attorney known to have represented Samuel Colt in patent disputes. An extraordinary specimen with its extremely scare, original presentation case and accoutrements, it is one of very few sets in private hands. Provenance: Personal collection of Dr. Jim Watson, Scottsdale, Arizona. Estimate: $250,000-$350,000
Historic cased Colt No. 3 Paterson belt-model percussion revolver, circa 1837-1840, believed to have been presented to William Watson, a NYC attorney known to have represented Samuel Colt in patent disputes. An extraordinary specimen with its extremely scare, original presentation case and accoutrements, it is one of very few sets in private hands. Provenance: Personal collection of Dr. Jim Watson, Scottsdale, Arizona. Estimate: $250,000-$350,000
Rare and historic smoothbore Colt Frontier Six-Shooter Single Action Revolver that belonged to exhibition shooter John Garrett. One of only 15 Colt Single Action Revolvers manufactured with smooth barrel in .44 caliber for .44 smoothbore cartridge. Extensive documentation including Colt factory letter confirming configuration and shipment date of 8/21/1912. Provenance: Richard 'Dick' Burdick collection. Estimate: $75,000-$150,000
Rare and historic smoothbore Colt Frontier Six-Shooter Single Action Revolver that belonged to exhibition shooter John Garrett. One of only 15 Colt Single Action Revolvers manufactured with smooth barrel in .44 caliber for .44 smoothbore cartridge. Extensive documentation including Colt factory letter confirming configuration and shipment date of 8/21/1912. Provenance: Richard 'Dick' Burdick collection. Estimate: $75,000-$150,000

Mr. Burdick had a passion for engraved and historic cartridge Colts. His rare smoothbore Colt Frontier Six-Shooter Single Action Revolver originally belonged to legendary exhibition shooter John Witner Garrett (1865-1937), whose Colorado Springs sporting goods store was described in 1928 as "the most unique novel and attractive gun and sporting goods room in the West." The Burdick/Garrett gun is one of only 15 Colt Single Action Revolvers manufactured with a smooth barrel in .44 caliber for a .44 smoothbore cartridge. It is offered with extensive documentation, including a Colt factory letter that confirms its configuration and original shipment date of 8/21/1912. Estimate: $75,000-$150,000.

The Burdick collection shares the auction spotlight with top-tier firearms from the venerable collection of Dr Jim Watson of Scottsdale, Arizona. One of the crown jewels of Dr Watson's collection is a historic circa 1837-1840 cased Colt No. 3 Paterson belt-model percussion revolver. It is believed to have been given to William Watson, a NYC attorney who represented Samuel Colt (1814-1862) in patent disputes, by a New Jersey politician named Andrew Parsons. An extraordinary specimen, the gun is cased with various accoutrements and represents one of very few such sets in private hands. Estimate: $250,000-$350,000

The auction also boasts one of the finest collections of sporting arms to come to market in quite some time. One highlight is an extremely rare Bertuzzi Gullwing in a desirable 20-gauge over configuration with demi-bloc nitro proofed 28¾-inch barrels. It is engraved with game scenes, hunting dogs and scrollwork by Marico Torcoli and Valerio Peli. Estimate: $50,000-$80,000.

Magnificent in every way, a Model 1860 Henry factory-engraved and silverplated rifle made in 1862 is a .44 RF caliber and is marked on its barrel with the Henry pattern: OCT 16, 1860 / MANUFACT'D BY NEW HAVEN ARMS CO. NEW HAVEN CT. Its engraving pattern matches one shown in The Book of Winchester Engraving. Estimate: $70,000-$100,000.

Last but certainly not least, Morphy's will respond yet again to the red-hot NFA market with a fantastic selection of machine guns, including a finished Maremont M-60 with its original shipping box and mint accessories, $90,000-$120,000; and a spectacular all-original, high-condition Colt 1921A Thompson 1921 machine gun, 1921, with the three-digit serial number 152. It is one of five guns that were shipped by Auto-Ordnance Corp (NYC) on April 26, 1921 to British arms expert Captain H B C Pollard. As intelligence officer on the staff of the Chief of Police in Ireland, Pollard was headquartered at Dublin Castle at a time when guns of this type were part of the arsenal kept on hand for possible use in quelling the Irish independence rebellion. Estimate: $60,000-$100,000

Morphy's December 6-8, 2023 Firearms & Militaria Auction will be held at the company's Denver, Pennsylvania gallery, starting each day at 9 am ET. All forms of bidding will be available, including live via the Internet through Morphy Live. Questions: call 877-968-8880; email [email protected]. Online: www.morphyauctions.com.

Media Contact:
Dan Morphy, Morphy Auctions
877-968-8880, [email protected]

SOURCE Morphy Auctions

Also from this source

Bidders Aimed High at Morphy's $3.4M Auction of Paul Friedrich Firearms and Gold Rush Collection

Bidders Aimed High at Morphy's $3.4M Auction of Paul Friedrich Firearms and Gold Rush Collection

America's wild and woolly frontier days came to life on October 25 as Morphy Auctions presented Part I of the venerable Paul Friedrich Collection....
Morphy's Unleashes Auction Firepower Sept. 5-7 With Potent Lineup of Historically Important Firearms and Memorabilia

Morphy's Unleashes Auction Firepower Sept. 5-7 With Potent Lineup of Historically Important Firearms and Memorabilia

No matter how extensive a collector's historical gun display may be, there's always room for one more high-quality firearm if it's on par with those...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Outdoors, Camping & Hiking

Image1

Men's Interest

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.