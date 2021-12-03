Morphy's Dec. 7-8 Auction Features Stunning Array of Tiffany Lamps, Fine Jewelry, Rare Amphora Pottery, European Glass, and Paintings

DENVER, Pa., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morphy's 45,000-square-foot gallery never looks more beautiful than just before the company's December Fine & Decorative Arts Auction. That's the time of year when visitors are greeted by a breathtaking array of Tiffany Studios lamps, fine jewelry, paintings, both European and American pottery and glass, and many other superior-quality art objects carefully curated by Morphy's specialists.

Spectacular Tiffany Studios leaded-glass window showing three columns with ascendant grapevines. Includes many examples of Tiffany's finest Favrile glass, including abundant confetti glass, streamers, ripple glass, mottles, and streaks. 55in x 32½ in by 6½ in. Estimate $70,000-$100,000 Signed Galle mold-blown cameo glass 'Rhododendron' vase. Cameo-cut magenta flowers and leaves against a frosted yellow and white background; 10½in x 9in x 9in. Mint condition. Estimate $7,000-$12,000

This year's event, which will take place at the gallery on Tuesday and Wednesday, December 7-8, features 1,149 lots, each a prime candidate for gift-giving during the holiday season. All forms of remote bidding will also be available, including live online through Morphy Live.

The incomparable artistry of Tiffany Studios is on display in dozens of auction lots, most notably the leaded and stained-glass lamp selection that includes a red Damascene desk lamp, estimate $20,000-$30,000; a verdant Oak Leaf and Acorn lamp on an "Indian" bronze base, $25,000-$35,000; and a rare and exotic leaded, stained-glass and cast-bronze "Pomegranate" prism table lamp. The highest-estimated lamp in the sale, the Pomegranate lamp's signed shade is adorned with 43 Favrile iridescent prisms and 22 Favrile iridescent gold Favrile ball-and-bronze-chain decorations, and sits on a signed urn base with four cat's-paw feet. This connoisseur's piece is expected to reach $50,000-$70,000 on auction day.

Crowning the Tiffany section is a magnificent Tiffany Studios leaded-glass window depicting three architectural columns with ascendant grapevines. An unquestionable masterpiece, it combines Tiffany's finest varieties of Favrile glass in one compelling visual repertoire, with confetti glass, streamers, ripple glass, mottles, and streaks all playing a role. The window measures 55 by 32½ by 6½ inches and will be offered with a $70,000-$100,000 estimate.

American, French, English and Austrian/Bohemian art glass will be in plentiful supply. A signed Galle mold-blown cameo glass "Rhododendron" vase with cameo-cut magenta flowers and leaves against a frosted yellow and white background could reach $7,000-$12,000.

Over the years, Morphy's has become known as a premier source for Amphora Art Nouveau pottery. The auction includes two dozen examples of the avant-garde artworks. A rare, monumental (18-inch-tall) vase known as "Daughter of the Rhine" was designed circa 1900 by Riessner and Kessel for Amphora. This exceptional book example was chosen to appear in both Monsters and Maidens: Collector's Edition (Vreeland) and The House of Amphora (Scott). Executed in unusual blue-green glazes with applied "jewels," it bears Amphora and other marks and comes to auction with an $18,000-$24,000 estimate.

Oil paintings of special note include a signed E.W. Redfield (American, New Hope School, 1869-1965) winterscape, $20,000-$30,000; and two quintessential works by a revered painter of scenes and people of the American West, Maynard Dixon (American, 1875-1946). The entries in Morphy's sale are titled Arroyo and Mesa (1931) and Gathering Storm (1938). Both are signed, notated, and retain an original paper label on verso with Maynard Dixon's name and San Francisco address. Each of the paintings is estimated at $60,000-$80,000.

More than 250 lots of fine jewelry, wristwatches, pocket watches and coins add sparkle to the lineup, with highlights including a ladies' white gold ring set with a 2.40-carat diamond, $10,000-$20,000 estimate; and a men's steel and 18K gold Rolex Submariner wristwatch with a blue dial and ceramic bezel, $10,000-$15,000.

