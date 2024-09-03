Morphy's Brings Fresh-To-Market Trove of Rare and Historical Firearms and Militaria to Auction, Sept. 10-12

Featured: Set of 4 Francolini-engraved Colt SAA Revolvers, 184 lots of NFA arms, WWII German weapons, presentation swords, 1860 'Henry' rifle, gorgeous set of Ron Lake knives

DENVER, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Morphy's will unlock the doors to a fresh-to-market arsenal of rare and historical weapons at their September 10-12 Firearms & Militaria Auction, with all forms of bidding available, including live via the Internet. This exciting 1,831-lot gallery event features exceptional World War II, Third Reich, NFA and other military arms, as well as sought-after Colt productions, a Spiller & Burr Type II Confederate revolver, a "Henry" rifle, and a circa-1875 Rodda (London) 4-bore double rifle. Two extra-special highlights are a cased trio of Ron Lake knives engraved and exquisitely embellished by Barry Lee Hands; and an important Ieyoshi presentation katana gifted to US Army Major General Frank Parker (1872-1947) by Japan's Prince Kan'in Kotohito.

Monumental set of 4 Leonard Francolini signed and master-engraved, gold-inlaid, gold-banded Colt Single Action Army Revolvers with custom serial numbers 'PISTOL1' through 'PISTOL4.' Engraving program includes relief bison, bald eagle, nicely-executed ribbonwork. Presented in French-fitted Marvin Huey case with accessories and 30 rounds of .45 Colt ammunition. Estimate: $100,000-$150,000 Three-position-selector factory-original Heckler & Koch MP5 SD machine gun, not a conversion, with matching factory silencer (unrestricted and fully transferable, per BATF). Has factory 'HK MP5 SD' marking, proof code indicates 1985 manufacture. Right side of magazine marked 'Made in W. Germany / HK Chantilly, Va." Telescoping stock, horizontal forend. Overall appearance and finish near-excellent. NFA item requiring BATF approval prior to transfer. Estimate: $60,000-$80,000

Unquestionably, the superstar leading the impressive array of Colts is a monumental cased set of four gold-inlaid, gold-banded Single-Action Army Revolvers lavishly engraved and signed by master engraver Leonard Francolini. The handsome quartet has custom serial numbers "PISTOL1" through "PISTOL4." The engraving program includes crisp renderings of a relief bison and bald eagle, plus floral scrollwork and nicely-executed ribbonwork around the gold-inlaid addresses on the tops of the barrels. Presented in a French-fitted Marvin Huey case with accessories and 30 rounds of .45 Colt ammunition, its auction estimate is $100,000-$150,000.

Few would argue that NFA firearms, which require BATF approval prior to their transfer, comprise the hottest collecting category in today's marketplace. The September 10-12 auction includes 184 NFA specimens, each with a story to tell. Topping the group is three-position-selector factory-original (not a conversion) Heckler & Koch MP5 SD machine gun with its matching factory silencer, which is unrestricted and fully transferable per the BATF. It has the "HK MP5 SD" marking and, according to the "IF" proof code on the top of the receiver, it was manufactured in 1985. The right side of the magazine is import-marked Made in W. Germany/HK Chantilly, Va. It has a telescoping stock and horizontal forend, and is near-excellent overall. Estimate: $60,000-$80,000

Sharing the spotlight with the H&K is a tremendous original ERMA-manufactured German

MP-44 machine gun that was captured in December 1944 at St Vith, Belgium, one of the entry points to the Battle of the Bulge. It has original matching factory-applied numbers throughout, Mertzwerke-supplied and stamped sheet-metal parts; and an "Eagle/280" mark on the underside of the receiver forward of the magazine housing, indicating ERMA manufacture. The consignor entrusting this gun to Morphy's purchased it from the son of Robert Bruce Jones, the veteran who captured it. An NFA item, it requires BATF approval prior to transfer. Estimate: $35,000-$50,000.

Every collector of longarms, no matter how advanced, would gladly make room for a fabulous silver-plated and Hoggson-engraved New Haven Arms Model 1860 "Henry" lever-action rifle. Manufactured in .44 Henry Flat caliber in 1863, the auction gun is serial-numbered 3001. Its history is crowned by the fact that it is the actual book example appearing in R.L. Wilson's Winchester Engraving (publ. 1975). The Henry was formerly owned by Colonel (later Ambassador) T. Daghistani. Estimate: $30,000-$40,000.

