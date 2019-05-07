Morphy's Fires Shot Heard 'Round the Auction World as Extraordinary Firearms Sale Surpasses $8 Million

DENVER, Pa., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An electrifying auction of rare and historically important sporting and collector firearms took in more than $8 million on April 24-25 at Morphy's southeastern Pennsylvania gallery. Two stellar entries – a pair of British gold-inlaid miniature guns and a Spanish-American War cannon – battled for top-lot status, finishing only a few thousand dollars apart, at $135,300 and $132,000, respectively.

Exceedingly rare pair of 1924 .410-gauge miniature Westley Richards 'Hummingbird' guns, hand-detachable lock actions with gold-inlaid 28-inch barrels, plaque on case engraved '23 Conduit St. London Gun Makers By Appointment to HM The King.' Sold for $135,350 Historic Hotchkiss revolving cannon #1198 used in Spanish-American War, accompanied by 5 reloaded rounds of 37mm ammunition. Former museum provenance. Sold for $132,000 against an estimate of $40,000-$50,000

The auction turnout, both live and via remote methods, was "tremendous – one of our best ever in terms of registered bidders, and with the highest percentage of new bidders and buyers we've ever seen," said Dan Morphy, president of Morphy Auctions. "On top of that, there were more than 50 unique bidders who spent over $50,000 each."

Estimated at $110,000-$160,000, a highly select and extraordinarily rare pair of 1924 Westley Richards .410-gauge SXS Best Droplock miniature "Hummingbird" guns boasted 10-out-of-10 for eye appeal with their multicolored gold inlay and lavishly engraved images of hummingbirds. The plaque inside their original fitted case, engraved "23 Conduit St. London Gun Makers By Appointment to HM The King," added the final note of quality that lured bidders from both sides of the Atlantic. The guns concluded their energetic bidding run at $135,300.

Following closely behind was a Hotchkiss revolving cannon #1198 used in Spanish-American War, and with correct Spanish army markings. The armament came with former museum provenance and 5 reloaded rounds of 37mm ammunition. An extremely fine survivor, it sold for $132,000 against an estimate of $40,000-$50,000.

One of the most heavily previewed guns in the sale was the Springfield Trumpeteer .45-.55 caliber trapdoor carbine that was forensically confirmed as a match to one of only 10 cartridges found on the Custer Battlefield (1876 Battle of Little Big Horn). The soldier who carried the gun that fired the cartridge was identified by the Custer Battlefield Firearms Identification Project as John Martin. The historically significant firearm went to a new owner for $98,400.

A fine, early Moravian flintlock rifle attributed to Andreas Albrecht (German/Pennsylvanian, 1718-1802), was the very gun detailed in both an authoritative book on Moravian gunmaking by Robert Lienemann/Kentucky Rifle Foundation; and the 1980 book Rifles of Colonial America Volume I by George Shumway. Its distinctive carving and other features were deemed closely comparable to those seen in a signed Albrecht rifle made by the gunsmith after his move to Lititz, Pennsylvania. The rare gun sold for $78,000.

An exquisite Holland and Holland Royal Deluxe rifle made in 1954, with original case and accessories, sold for $61,500; while an unfired Colt Model 1855 British military revolving carbine estimated at $12,000-$18,000 commanded $34,800.

An exceptionally rare modern gun, a Boss & Co. Best 28-gauge side-by-side sporting shotgun was originally delivered to Abercrombie and Fitch in 1968. Prior to the auction, Morphy's Firearms Division expert Tony Wilcox had predicted collectors and investors would be "all over" the gun, as in his opinion it would likely be "many years before another one of its quality was available to purchase." It sold for $105,000.

"Our team went above and beyond all expectations in producing this auction," Dan Morphy remarked after the event. "From the incomparable gun descriptions and photography to the catalog design and sale execution, there wasn't a weak link in the entire process. As the final results show, everything came together perfectly, and we now have many new, highly motivated customers – some of them new collectors – who can't wait for our next firearms sale."

