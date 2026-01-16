Morphy's Heads to Las Vegas Jan. 23 For Old West Auction, Featuring Cowboy, Western and Native American Art, Antiques And More

Auction highlights: 30-inch-long solid gold nugget chain, US Cavalry model Colt Single Action Army revolver with period accessories, Ray "Crash" Corrigan's screen-used Bohlin saddle

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Collectors of Western and Native-American art and antiques will soon beat a path to Las Vegas, Nevada, for the premier event of the year, as Morphy's presents its Friday, January 23 Old West & Native American Art Auction.

Morphy Auctions Morphy Auctions

The highly-anticipated live auction, with all forms of remote bidding available, is at the heart of a bustling two-day get-together whose agenda also includes the Las Vegas Old West & Native American Art Show and Las Vegas Antique Arms Show, on January 23 and 24. All three events will be held under one roof at the Westgate Casino & Resort in Las Vegas, with a broad selection of top-notch goods certain to appeal to every level of collector.

The auction will start at 4pm local time (7pm ET) and is loaded with Western art, antiques, jewelry, home décor, cowboy paraphernalia, important and historical Western and Native-American art and antiques; apparel, saddles, spurs, bridles and other equine tack; Wild West Show items, and other early memorabilia. Throughout the auction's 569 lots, the emphasis is on quality and authenticity.

The prestigious auction lineup will be led by several items destined to compete for top lot honors, including a stunning heavy gold chain made from solid gold nuggets. All of the gold has tested for at least 20K, with most testing just under 24K. Measuring 30 inches in length, the hefty chain weighs 474 grams and displays solid workmanship. It carries a pre-sale estimate of $50,000-$80,000.

A US Cavalry model Colt Single Action Army revolver with officer's field desk ensemble, serial #4812 and Ainsworth-inspected, is of the type issued to Custer's 7th Cavalry prior to the 1876 Battle of Little Bighorn. The firearm is part of an outstanding militaria grouping housed in an attractive replica quarter sawn oak campaign desk with the inside of the lid mounted with a heart-shape mirror. Inside are numerous period accessories like those Custer's officers would have used. They include an M1872 dress cap insignia and cavalry kepi insignia, various packets of ammunition, a Civil War-era Wm Jackson Sheaf Island Works Bowie knife, sharpened; a pair of period French field glasses, a silver-plated flask with classical motifs, a fine silver hunter cased pocket watch by Henry Beguelin, a leather billfold with Series 1875 bills, period coins, a period album of female tintypes, and pipes. The grouping carries a $30,000-$50,000 estimate.

A black floral carved "Dick Dickinson Jr" model Edward H Bolin saddle ridden by screen actor Ray "Crash" Corrigan in the Western films The Three Musketeers, The Range Busters and others, as well as in eight Rose Bowl Parades, is expected to change hands for $30,000-$40,000. The saddle is built on a Miles City tree with 13-inch swells, a 14-inch-seat and a 3½-inch cantle. It is in fine overall condition and is engraved with the name "Ray Corrigan."

Also from Edward H Bolin, a fancy sterling mounted parade bridle and bit are profusely decorated with Native-American conchos inspired by Bohlin's lifelong friend, Chief Red Wolf. The brow and nosebands have engraved floral panels and Bohlin's distinctive hallmark raised floral spots. The headstall is affixed to an overlaid classic "Chief" Rojas bit with a low port mouthpiece with copper keys, with silver by Bohlin. The pre-sale estimate is $3,000-$5,000.

Online: https://www.morphyauctions.com

Media Contact:

Dan Morphy

877-968-8880

[email protected]

SOURCE Morphy Auctions