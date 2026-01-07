Morphy's High-Powered Dec. 16-18 Firearms & Militaria Auction Tops $7M, With Robust Prices Paid For Fine, Rare Guns With Documented History

Highlights: Purdey & Sons over-and-under ejector game gun, $209,100; Beretta SO10 20 bore over/under shotgun, $90,000; factory-original Heckler & Koch MP5SD3 machine gun, $84,000

DENVER, Pa., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- An expertly-vetted selection of rare and historical guns, armor and military artifacts drew brisk bidding at Morphy's final Firearms & Militaria auction of 2025, which totaled more than $7 million. The 1,343-lot sale held at Morphy's flagship gallery in Pennsylvania offered collectors a comprehensive choice of premier sporting, civilian and antique guns, as well as coveted NFA and other prized military weapons.

Cased 28-bore J. Purdey & Sons over-and-under ejector game gun with 28in file-cut vent rib barrels, Prince of Wales stock with blackleaf scroll and game-scene vignettes by master engraver Giancarlo Pedretti. Sold for $209,100 against an estimate of $80,000-$120,000
Cased Beretta SO10 20 bore pinless sidelock ejector over/under shotgun, 28in barrels, installed with Briley thin wall chokes. Sold for $90,000 against an estimate of $10,000-$20,000
A British brand known for its exquisite custom-made sporting shotguns and rifles, James Purdey & Sons, rose to the top of prices realized. The esteemed London company holds Royal Warrants of appointment as gun and rifle-makers to the British and other royal families, so there can be little argument that a Purdey production is, in every way, fit for a king. Morphy's offered bidders a 28-bore J Purdey & Sons over-and-under ejector game gun with 28-inch file-cut vent rib barrels, a gold-inlaid serial number and Prince of Wales stock with blackleaf scroll and game-scene vignettes by master engraver Giancarlo Pedretti. Housed in a brass-cornered oak and elephant-hide presentation case containing French blocked accessories with buffalo-horn handles, this exceptional sporting gun commanded $209,100 against an estimate of $80,000-$120,000.

Another premium-quality game model, a cased Beretta SO10 20 bore pinless sidelock ejector over/under shotgun ignited strong competition and claimed a final price that was more than four times its high estimate. Installed with Briley thin wall chokes, the gun featured 28-inch barrels, straight hand stock, a single selective trigger on a square bar action, detachable locks, a non-auto safety, and a solid cross-filed rib with a brass front bead. Engraved with small scroll and game scene vignettes by Bettaza and Toresani, it also displayed a pierced hold-open top lever, the gold-inlaid word "SAFE" ahead of a safety catch that incorporated a barrel selector; a rolled-edge trigger guard, segmented drop points, a borderless checkered wrist and forend, and a Deeley forend release. It sold for an astonishing $90,000 against an estimate of $10,000-$20,000.

Two extremely fine NFA lots in the December auction earned top-10 status. A factory-original 3-position "S E F" selector Heckler & Koch MP5SD3 registered-receiver 9mm Luger machine gun bore an "IE" proof code on the top of its receiver, confirming it was manufactured in 1984. It was marked Made in W Germany / HK Chantilly, Va on the right side of the magazine well, and HK MP5 SD on top of the receiver. Fitted with a telescoping stock and an immediately recognizable screw-on factory silencer, it also retained its original fixed shoulder stock, four original straight MP5 HK-marked magazines dated 11/67, one ID-marked 20-round magazine, a green three-cell magazine pouch, and an original H&K sight adjustment tool. It sold above its high estimate, for $84,000.

The second NFA lot of special note was a very early German Model MG42/59 machine gun imported and registered by Cadillac Gage (Warren, Mich.) and used to bore-sight vehicle turrets. It had a scarce configuration with a 20-inch barrel and factory-correct 7.62x51mm (.308) NATO caliber/bore using M13 disintegrating links. Significantly, it was marked with a very low serial number: 61-00001. Also, at the left side of the receiver, forward of the factory markings, it was marked RHEINMETAL GmbH/FRG CADILLAC GAGE WARREN, MICH in electro-pencil. The absolute first of the MG42/59s, it sold above its high estimate, for $80,400.

