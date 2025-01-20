Morphy's Heads to Las Vegas Jan. 24-25 to Host Old West Show & Auction Featuring Cowboy, Western and Native American Art and Antiques

Auction highlights: 1930s Bohlin custom-made sterling & gold parade saddle; White Bull's historical ledger/story book; Rideout Henry 1860 rifle, C.M. Russell's Colt Six-Shooter, rare antique silver spurs

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Soon collectors of Western and Native-American art and antiques will be off to America's entertainment capital, Las Vegas, for the mega-event of 2025, as Morphy's presents its Old West Show & Auction in tandem with the premier Las Vegas Antique Arms Show. On Friday and Saturday, January 24-25, the three attractions will be held conveniently under one roof at the Westgate Casino & Resort, with a comprehensive selection of goods that includes Western art, antiques, jewelry, home décor, cowboy paraphernalia and much more.

Edward H. Bohlin sterling and gold parade saddle custom-made in the late 1930s for Louise Cottam of Santa Barbara, Calif., and a slight variation on the Machris model that debuted in the 1937 Bohlin catalog. Includes matching bridle, second breast collar, and saddle set. Very fine, 100% original condition. Book example in 'Saddlemaker to the Stars.' Provenance: George Pitman collection, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. Estimate: $100,000-$150,000 Classic Colt .44 caliber Frontier Six-Shooter with blue finish and rubber stocks, accompanied by factory letter identifying the gun by serial number as having been sent in a shipment of one to Russell Sporting Goods Co., NYC, on Nov. 3, 1926, specifically for celebrated Western artist C.M. Russell (1864-1926). Russell was known to visit New York in winter for its art shows. Subsequent Russell family ownership. Estimate: $50,000-$70,000

Over both days, guests can browse and buy from 800 tables of exceptional items from some of the world's finest Western dealers and craftsmen, and on opening day, starting at 4pm local time, Morphy's will take center stage to conduct an exciting live auction. The 495-lot selection includes important and historical Western and Native-American art and antiques; apparel, saddles, spurs, bridles and other equine tack; Wild West Show items, and other early memorabilia. All forms of bidding will be available, including live online through Morphy Live.

The lineup is led by a spectacular, all-original Edward H. Bohlin sterling silver and gold parade saddle custom-made in the late 1930s with a design that is a slight variation on the Machris model that debuted in the 1937 Bohlin catalog. The motif features a figure-eight floral pattern and multiple pictorial carvings, including a longhorn on the seat and a beautifully-detailed "let 'er buck" cowboy on the fenders, characteristic of the work of Bohlin leather carver extraordinaire Gabriel Diaz. A reference-book example that comes with a matching bridle, second breast collar, and saddle set, its provenance includes the George Pitman collection, Rancho Santa Fe, California. Estimate: $100,000-$150,000.

Antique spurs, bridles, and other equine tack have their own dedicated following and are well represented in the January 24 auction. A pair of massive, fully-marked Qualey Bros. silver double-mounted "shield" spurs display the classic Qualey split-tip, with 2½-inch rowels. Estimate: $20,000-$30,000.

Made in the early 1900s, a J Tapia (Southern California) filigreed, overlaid and underlaid coin silver ring-bit on bridle has the maker's characteristic stylized cheeks and slobber-bar adorned with raised, domed, multi-petal floral spots. Its split-ear California leather headstall is attached to a later set of braided, closed-leather reins with a romel and popper. Estimate: $15,000-$20,000.

A highly colorful Yuma Territorial Prison hitched horsehair bridle features a medley of bold zigzag, diamond and stripe patterns. Its details include domed conchos and buttons, black braided-hair foundation, and colored horsehair tassels. In superior condition with its correct iron bit, reins and romel, the bridle, the bridle lot carries a $12,000-$16,000 estimate.

Topping the Native American artifacts is an illustrated ledger/story book belonging to Sitting Bull's nephew, White Bull (1849-1947), which documents several Indian battles in the West. The 162-page book, which chronicles a crucial period for the Lakota people, is as important to tribal historiography as The Papers of Thomas Jefferson are to the historical context of America's colonial period. Estimate: $75,000-$125,000.

Firearms of special note include a classic Colt .44 caliber Frontier Six-Shooter shipped in 1926 specifically for the celebrated Western artist C.M. Russell (1864-1926), $50,000-$70,000; and a Henry Model 1860 lever-action rifle sent in 1864 to Ft. Knox, Maine, and issued to Lt Ezra Rideout of the 15th Maine Infantry Regiment. It was gifted in 1869 to Ezra's brother, Jacob Rideout, a traveling preacher who associated with many Old West legends. Estimate: $30,000-$40,000.

Western art continues to gain popularity, not only with those who are drawn to the specialty, but also to discerning collectors of fine art in general. The January 24 auction includes WHD Koerner's (1878-1938) signed oil-on-canvas Jubilo Where Did You Sleep Last Night, $30,000-$40,000; and ADN Cooper's (1856-1924) large oil-on-canvas painting of a nude woman with Lucifer, $25,000-$35,000.

Learn more about Morphy's January 24-25 Old West Show & Auction and sign up to bid live online at https://www.morphyauctions.com.

