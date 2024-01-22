Morphy's Heads to Vegas Jan. 26 to Conduct Brian Lebel's Old West Auction of Cowboy and Western Relics and Memorabilia

Featured: Edward H. Bohlin's personal silver & gold gun belt, White Bull's historical handwritten ledger recording Lakota battles, coups; Roy Rogers' parade chaps, Cassidy/Sundance Kid 'Wild Bunch' photo

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 26-27, Morphy Auctions will team up with Brian Lebel's 34th Old West Show & Auction and the Las Vegas Antique Arms show to produce what is expected to be the mega-event of 2024 for collectors of antique arms, Western memorabilia and cowboy relics. "I expect this to be a one-of-a-kind event in the industry, combining the best of the crossover categories – cowboy and Western, Native American, Hollywood and firearms," said Dan Morphy, founder and president of Morphy Auctions.

Edward H. Bohlin's personal silver-mounted gun belt, presented with pair of Bohlin mounted Colt Single Action Army Revolvers. Equestrian parade ensemble personally designed by Bohlin and built by him in collaboration with top Bohlin artists over a 14-year period. World's Fair-exhibited, worn in scores of parades, published in many books and magazines. Lot includes letter from Bohlin scholar James Nottage. Considered a masterpiece. Estimate: $200,000-$250,000. 1900 photo of 'The Wild Bunch/Fort Worth Five,' the last bank robbers of the Old West era. Sharp, clear image taken by (John) 'Swartz, FORT WORTH, TEX' includes Butch Cassidy (front, far right) and Harry Longbaugh a k a the Sundance Kid (front, far left). Mounted size: 7½ in x 9-1/16in. Estimate: $60,000-$80,000.

The two shows and opening-night auction will band together under one roof at the Westgate Casino & Resort to offer collectors an unparalleled selection of antique firearms, Western art, antiques, apparel, décor, jewelry and collectibles. Over the two days, guests can browse and buy from 1,200+ tables of exceptional goods presented by some of the world's finest Western dealers and craftsmen. On Friday evening, Jan. 26, Morphy Auctions will host an exciting live event: Brian Lebel's 34th Annual Old West Auction of important and historical Western antiques. All forms of bidding will be available, including live via the Internet.

The 473-lot auction is packed with stellar pieces for both the advanced collector and beginner. Native American artifacts include pictorial beadwork, bridles, vests, textiles, weapons and an important Blackfoot beaded war shirt accompanied by an old photo and written history. The list continues with Gold Rush and Wild West material, law badges, historic photos and documents; firearms advertising, cowboy stars' screen-worn apparel, including silver and gold-repousse chaps owned and worn by Roy Rogers (estimate: $70,000-$90,000).

Words can scarcely do justice in describing Edward H Bohlin's personal sterling silver mounted with gold-repousse gun belt, presented together with a pair of Bohlin-mounted Colt Single Action Army revolvers. The showstopping equestrian parade ensemble was designed by Bohlin himself and built in collaboration with top Bohlin artists over a 14-year period. The one-of-a-kind double-holster rig was World's Fair-exhibited (Montreal, 1967), worn in scores of parades, and published in numerous books and magazines. The lot includes a letter from Bohlin scholar James Nottage and carries an estimate of $200,000-$250,000. Coveted Bohlin-brand saddles, spurs, buckles and bolos will also be auctioned.

A museum-grade ledger book created and maintained in the late 19th/early 20th centuries by Sitting Bull's nephew White Bull (1849-1947) – purported killer of General Custer at the Battle of the Little Bighorn – is unique and historically important. In White Bull's handwriting, it documents coups, combats and winter counts of the Sioux. There are 162 pages, 120 with writing and 33 with drawings. The auction estimate is $200,000-$250,000.

The January 26, 2024 auction, produced by Morphy's in association with Brian Lebel's Old West Events, will be held live in the Ballroom at the Westgate Casino & Resort, 3000 Paradise Rd., Las Vegas, Nevada 89109. Start time: 4pm PT/ 7pm ET. All forms of remote bidding will be available, including absentee, by phone, and live via the Internet through Morphy Live. For questions about any item in the auction or to reserve a phone line, call 877-968-8880 or email [email protected]. View the full catalog online and sign up to bid at https://www.morphyauctions.com. Learn more about the Las Vegas Antique Arms Show at https://www.antiquearmsshow.com. Visit Brian Lebel's Old West Events online at https://www.oldwestevents.com.

