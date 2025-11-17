Morphy's Oct. 16-18 Vegas Coin-op & Antique Advertising Auction Cashes Out at a Robust $3M

Highlights: Extremely rare circa-1911 Mills 5¢ Totem gum-vending floor model token trade stimulator, $147,600; 1906 Victor 'Square Deal' music machine, $54,120; Deluxe Violano-Virtuoso, $46,740

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- There was nothing artificial about the intelligence behind coin-op machines of the early 20th century. The ingenious mechanisms inside those omnipresent devices of their day – whether gambling, music or vending machines – were hailed as marvels of engineering a century ago, and still are. At Morphy's October 16-18 auction in Las Vegas, that point was amply validated as a fresh crop of expertly-curated coin-ops, together with a choice selection of antique advertising, commanded a sale total in excess of $3 million.

Extremely rare circa-1911 Mills 5¢ Totem token trade stimulator, possibly the only surviving example of a gum-vending floor-model version of the Totem. Sold for $147,600 California Brewing Co. (San Francisco), five-color reverse-painted on glass beer advertising sign with wonderful graphic of California bear. Condition: 9.0. Estimated at $15,000-$30,000, it sold for $36,900.

An extremely rare circa-1911 Mills 5¢ Totem token trade stimulator lived up to predictions that it would finish as top lot of the day. Its imaginative design included three arrows that spin individually in two directions and stop at Native American symbols reverse-painted on front glass, with a wheel flanked by detailed totem poles in the casting. It retained its original Mills decals, as well as all of its original interior components and Yale locks. In VG-Excellent condition and in perfect working order, it was possibly the only surviving example of a gum-vending floor-model version of the Totem. Bid to the midpoint of its estimate, it retired at $147,600.

A rare and wonderful example of a hard-to-find upright slot, a 1906 Victor Novelty Works "Square Deal" machine featured brightly-colored glue-chip front glass, highly decorative hand carvings and ornate nickel castings, with a beautiful musical accompaniment. A fresh-to-the-market all-original machine, including the castings, wheel, back door and music box, it rose to the upper end of its estimate range, achieving $54,120.

A true American classic, a circa-1920 Mills Novelty Co., 5¢ Deluxe Violano-Virtuoso music machine included two violins that played masterfully and simultaneously. The Violano-Virtuoso was such an engineering marvel, the US Government even designated it as one of the greatest scientific inventions of its age. The auction example was housed in a stunning Brazilian mahogany cabinet, and its interior works had undergone a 36-month restoration that spared no detail, including the rebuilding of the mechanical systems and restoration of the violins. In flawless condition and accompanied by six music rolls, it sold within estimate, for $46,740.

A California Brewing Co. (San Francisco), five-color reverse-painted on glass beer advertising sign with a wonderful graphic of a California bear brewed up a winning bid of $36,900, while a reverse-on-glass circular sign for Napa City (Calif.) Brewery Beer sold for $30,750 against a $12,000-$24,000 estimate.

One of the most visually stunning Wurlitzer jukeboxes is the Model 850 "Peacock," made circa 1941. The example offered by Morphy's, with its multi-coin grinder and original plastics, was capable of accepting nickels, dimes and quarters. With a tight veneer and showing only light wear, it was in fine working order. Although in need of some maintenance, it illuminated nicely and was assessed to be in VG condition. Fresh to the market, it sold above the high estimate, for $20,910.

Other high-fliers included a circa-1950 O D Jennings $1 "Gold Nugget Chief" slot machine, which was bid to $17,220 against an estimate of $600-$1,200; and an all-original 1923 Lusse (Philadelphia) two-passenger bumper car that had originally been displayed in the company's factory showroom. It sold within estimate, for $22,140.

Visit Morphy's online: www.morphyauctions.com.

Media Contact:

Dan Morphy

877-968-8880

[email protected]

SOURCE Morphy Auctions