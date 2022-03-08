Morphy's March 15-17 Collectible Firearms & Militaria Auction Features Great Rarities Spanning Four Centuries

DENVER, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 1,200 lots of rare and high-quality firearms and militaria, including edged weapons and World War II/Third Reich relics, will cross the auction block at Morphy's, March 15-17. The expertly curated three-day auction offers extraordinary variety and buying options, with a huge list of highlights incorporating flintlock, drilling/combination and percussion revolvers and rifles; plus, bolt-, lever- and slide-action rifles. Other spotlight categories: semiautomatic pistols and rifles; over-under and side-by-side shotguns; prop guns, modern handguns, Civil War swords, cannons, armor; and hard-to-find ammunition, some still packaged in the original factory boxes.

Lot of two consecutively serial-numbered Winslow Arms Co. (Osprey, Fla.) Crown Grade bolt-action rifles in production between 1962-1983. Very ornately carved and inlaid with images of striding and trotting deer, respectively. Each fitted with Bausch & Lomb Balvar 2.5-8x scope. Lot estimate $7,000-$10,000 Authentic WWII German Luftwaffe M35 tri-color spray 'chicken wire' camouflage helmet known to collectors as a 'Normandy' style. Marked 'ET68' for the maker Eisenhuttenwerk/Herz. Luftwaffe eagle and national colors decals visible beneath camo paint. Vetted by Willi Zahn. Estimate $6,000-$8,000

Collectors of antique American and European arms will love the selection awaiting them in this sale. There are antique wheellock pistols and percussion pepperbox derringers and revolvers dating to as early as 1620. American long arms are exemplified by the classic frontiersmen's gun, a circa-1850 .45 caliber percussion. Plains rifle attributed to Jacob Hawken of St. Louis, Missouri. A book example, it is expected to reach $4,000-$6,000 at auction. Similarly estimated, a scarce US Model 1814 flintlock rifle is attributed to R. Johnston of Middletown, Connecticut. "It's one of only 2,000 that were made between 1814 and 1817. Fewer than 100 of its type are known to exist," said Morphy Auctions Firearms Consultant Jeremy Hatch.

One of many prized Colts in the sale, a National Match Government Model 1911 pistol shipped in 1937 is listed by its serial number in Timothy J. Mullin's reference American Beauty, the definitive book about this type of gun. In fine condition, it has a $3,000-$6,000 estimate.

A high-condition Model 1900 Luger manufactured by DWM under contract for Switzerland bears a Swiss cross and proofs, plus an intertwined DWM monogram. Its Swiss serial number "2049" confirms it was made within the Swiss military-contract range. Together with a proper J Scheidegger Bern Model 1900 leather holster, it is estimated at $2,600-$3,600.

An extremely rare 9mm German pistol was manufactured and logo'd by Walther for use in the 1939 Wehrmacht troop test trials, which resulted in the acceptance of the P.38 for WWII military issue. It is one of only 1,000 of Walther's first-variation zero series and displays matching numbers throughout. Estimate: $5,000-$8,000

300+ lots of militaria will be auctioned, including flags, armor, field gear and equipment; medals and decorations; uniforms, clothing and helmets. An authentic German Luftwaffe M35 tri-color-spray Normandy-style "chicken wire" camouflage helmet is marked ET68 for the maker Eisenhuttenwerk/Herz. Decals showing a Luftwaffe eagle and national colors are visible beneath the helmet's camo paint. This rare relic authenticated by Willi Zahn is estimated at $6,000-$8,000.

An outstanding array of sporting arms will be presented, including a lot consisting of two consecutively serial-numbered Winslow Arms Co. (Osprey, Fla.) Crown Grade bolt-action rifles built between 1962-1983. Both have eccentric stocks and are ornately carved and inlaid with images of striding and trotting deer, respectively. Estimate: $7,000-$10,000

Morphy's March 15-17, 2022 Collectible Firearms & Militaria Auction will be held at the company's gallery in Denver (Lancaster County), Pa., starting each day at 9 a.m. ET. Preview by appointment only. All remote forms of bidding are available, including live via the Internet through Morphy Live. View the online catalog at www.morphyauctions.com. Inquiries: call 877-968-8880, email [email protected].

Media Contact:

Dan Morphy

877-968-8880

[email protected]

SOURCE Morphy Auctions