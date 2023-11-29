Morphy's Marked Triumphant Return to Las Vegas With $5.1M Sale of Coin-Op & Gambling Machines, Antique Advertising

News provided by

Morphy Auctions

29 Nov, 2023, 08:47 ET

Exciting live event was led by rare penny arcade 'lung tester,' upright double musical Puck and other Caille slot machines, Art Deco neon automotive signs, pre-Prohibition brewery signs

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morphy Auctions has returned to Vegas, and West Coast collectors are loving it. After a four-year hiatus, the Pennsylvania company's $5.1 million sale held October 27-30 at its new Vegas satellite location was the first step toward re-establishing Morphy's presence in America's entertainment capital. Motivated bidders, including many who have been loyal Morphy Auctions customers for years, came from literally all western states to attend the 2,214-lot sale of premium-quality coin-op and gambling machines, antique advertising and country store treasures.

Continue Reading
Morphy Auctions
Morphy Auctions
Rare and outstanding Chevrolet Art Deco single-sided porcelain neon sign with Telechron clock. Circa 1930s. Marked 'Walker & Co., Detroit.' Size: 96in x 76in. Sold for $98,400 against an estimate of $60,000-$85,000
Rare and outstanding Chevrolet Art Deco single-sided porcelain neon sign with Telechron clock. Circa 1930s. Marked 'Walker & Co., Detroit.' Size: 96in x 76in. Sold for $98,400 against an estimate of $60,000-$85,000

"It was refreshing to see so many old and new friends in attendance. The energy and excitement of the sale went beyond anything witnessed since pre-COVID. With a profound exclamation point, it's rewarding to simply say, we're back!" said auction curator Tom Tolworthy.

Those in attendance gave an enthusiastic thumbs up to Tolworthy's confirmation that, going forward, the spacious new Las Vegas facility will serve as the permanent venue for all of Morphy's popular Coin-Op & Antique Advertising sales. But that's not all. In recognition of the West Coast's dynamic car culture, a February 24-25, 2024 Automobilia & Petroliana auction has been added to the company's Las Vegas calendar.

Spectacular coin-ops included 15+ coveted upright slot machines. A circa-1903 Caille 5¢ and 25¢ double musical Puck upright slot machine displayed not only mechanical ingenuity but also great decorative beauty with its colorful gaming wheels set behind two cherub decals. Complete with a rare interchangeable cylinder music box, it exceeded its high estimate at $74,400.

Another top seller was the circa-1910 Caille "Tourist" cast-iron slot machine. Tolworthy observed that this particular model is "unique among the single-reelers produced in the early 20th century." The player would select a country from the list provided, deposit a nickel, and pull the handle. If the chosen country appeared after the handle was activated, the machine would pay out accordingly. In wonderful overall condition with an attractive natural patina, it sold for $66,000.

Bidding paddles were airborne for an original circa-1904 Mills 1¢ novelty "Hats Off" lung tester. Its design incorporated the faces of eight men whose tin (designed to replicate "straw") hats could be blown off if a user's lung strength was sufficient. A message on its front panel enticed potential players with the message "Come On Boys…Who Blows Best." One of very few known, the machine sold well above high estimate for a powerful $119,000.

Other highlights included a rare and outstanding Chevrolet Art Deco single-sided porcelain neon sign with a Telechron clock that sold above estimate for $98,400; a scarce eight-color porcelain corner sign advertising Excelsior Brewery of Buffalo, NY, which doubled its high estimate at $44,280; and an extremely rare "Bambino" tin tobacco canister with graphics depicting a baseball player in silhouette. It commanded $25,830 against an estimate of $5,000-$15,000.

An advanced collection of more than 150 antique occupational shaving mugs boasted some of the finest examples ever to appear at auction. The mugs attracted intense bidding and chalked up extraordinary prices. The top seller was a mug dated "1924" with the image of a policeman riding on a motorcycle. It raced to $30,000 against a $1,000-$1,500 estimate.

To discuss consigning coin-op or gambling machines, antique advertising or any other types of high-quality antiques to a future Morphy auction, call 877-968-8880 or email [email protected]. Online: https://www.morphyauctions.com

Media Contact:
Dan Morphy, 877-968-8880
[email protected] 

SOURCE Morphy Auctions

Also from this source

Morphy's Dec. 6-8 Firearms & Militaria Auction is Locked and Loaded with Rare and Historic Colts, Premier English & Continental Sporting Guns, 100+ NFA Lots

Morphy's Dec. 6-8 Firearms & Militaria Auction is Locked and Loaded with Rare and Historic Colts, Premier English & Continental Sporting Guns, 100+ NFA Lots

On December 6-8, Morphy Auctions will conduct a 1,152-lot Firearms & Militaria Auction featuring star-studded entries from long-held, highly...
Bidders Aimed High at Morphy's $3.4M Auction of Paul Friedrich Firearms and Gold Rush Collection

Bidders Aimed High at Morphy's $3.4M Auction of Paul Friedrich Firearms and Gold Rush Collection

America's wild and woolly frontier days came to life on October 25 as Morphy Auctions presented Part I of the venerable Paul Friedrich Collection....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.