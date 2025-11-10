Morphy's Oct. 4-5 Auction of Prized Automobilia and Petroliana Raced to a $1.7M Finish

Early Sinclair signs, with sensational graphics of a primitive single-engine airplane and 'Dino' the dinosaur mascot, flew to the top of prices realized

DENVER, Pa., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- If any one word could summarize the selection that was offered in Morphy's October 4-5 Automobilia and Petroliana Auction, it would be "condition." A dazzling array of advertising signs, gas pumps and globes, product cans and other antique and vintage motoring-related items presented bidders with a wealth of superior-quality rarities from which to choose in a sale that closed confidently at $1.7 million.

Sinclair Aircraft Gasoline double-sided porcelain service station sign with airplane graphic. Circa 1930s. Both sides display very good color and gloss, and very clean script. Size: 48in diameter. Condition: 8.5. Sold within estimate for $49,200. Bright and brilliantly-hued example of Sinclair Pennsylvania Motor Oil double-sided porcelain sign with striking dinosaur mascot graphic and the phrase 'MELLOWED 100 MILLION YEARS.' Size: 23¾in diameter. Condition: 9.0. Sold for $35,670 against an estimate of $10,000-$20,000.

Nearly 1,100 lots were entered, many emblazoned with mascots and graphics regarded as classics by those who collect gas and oil advertising. Two of the most sought-after auction treasures were produced for the Sinclair Oil Corporation, a firm that launched its business in 1916 from the combined assets of several small petroleum companies.

At the top of prices realized was a circa-1930s Sinclair Aircraft Gasoline double-sided porcelain service station sign with an early single-engine-airplane graphic. Petroliana collectors seeking a high-grade example of this particular type of sign know they are likely to face additional competition from those who pursue aviation memorabilia, especially if the condition is graded at the upper end of the 1-to-10 scale. Both sides of the 48-inch (diameter) sign displayed very good color and gloss, as well as extremely clean script. Assessed at 8.5 condition, it landed within its estimate range, at $49,200.

The second Sinclair highlight was a vividly-hued, double-sided porcelain sign advertising the company's Pennsylvania Motor Oil. It bore a striking graphic of their beloved dinosaur mascot "Dino" striding above the phrase MELLOWED 100 MILLION YEARS. A great-looking example, the 23¾-inch (diameter) sign was graded a strong 9 and sold for $35,670 against an estimate of $10,000-$20,000.

A complete and exceptionally nice porcelain neon sign advertising "GM General Motors Parts" was still housed inside its original shipping crate with an Amarillo, Texas destination indicated on the container's exterior. The unit consisted of two single-sided porcelain signs mounted back-to-back on their original metal can, with dimensions measuring 56 inches by 71 inches. A fantastic survivor in 9.0 condition, it settled within its $20,000-$40,000 estimate range, at $27,060.

A circa-1930s 55-inch-tall single-sided porcelain "lollipop" sign advertised "Kendall The 2000 Mile Oil" and had a tin topper reading "Kendall Superb Motor Oil." It retained its original ring and pole and stood atop a replacement base in VG condition. Its sides were graded 8.75 and 8.0, respectively. Formerly in the Andre Harvey collection, it more than tripled its high estimate, achieving $11,070.

There was plenty of pre-sale interest in a circa-1940s single-globe gas pump lens for Little Bear Gasoline produced by Little Bear Oil Co., of Neodasha, Kansas. AGS-graded 94 and most likely new/old stock, its main attraction was the appealing graphic of a bear cub encircled by a red ring with the name LITTLE BEAR GASOLINE in contrasting white letters. It roared at $13,530 against an estimate of $5,000-$10,000.

A rare and stunning 15-inch single-globe lens boldly advertised the message "Tiger Gasoline" with an artful tiger graphic and unique script style. Very little is known about the issuing company or the auction item's background prior to its discovery in New York. In grade-94 condition with bright color and gloss to both its inner and outer fields, the lens surpassed its high estimate, chalking up $12,300. Manufactured around the 1920s, a Wayne Model #452 double gas pump reached $10,455 against a pre-sale estimate of $4,000-$8,000.

