Morphy's Oct. 30 Auction Exclusively Features Acclaimed Stephen and Marcy Hench Antique Firearms, Militaria & Sword Collection

DENVER, Pa., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, October 30, Morphy Auctions will host a gallery auction devoted exclusively to antique firearms, accessories, militaria, swords and edged weapons amassed over 50+ years by Stephen D. and Marcy Hench. All forms of remote bidding will be available, including absentee and live online through the Morphy Live platform.

"There is already enormous interest in this sale because of the Hench name," said Morphy Auctions president and founder Dan Morphy.

Important and historical 'Lion and Lamb' Moravian flintlock rifle with bayonet, attributed to Andreas Albrecht. Circa 1760, .50 caliber, rifled. Displayed: Museum of American Revolution. Estimate $250,000-$500,000 Historically important engraved powder horn of Bunker Hill 1st Massachusetts Infantry Regiment Minuteman Daniel Kinne, dated 1775. Estimate $25,000-$50,000

Stephen Hench is a lifetime member of the Kentucky Rifle Association and served on its board of directors for nine years. He also served on the Kentucky Rifle Foundation's board for 15 years and is a member of the prestigious American Society of Arms Collectors. In 2010, he co-authored a landmark publication: Moravian Gunmaking I. He also contributed knowledge and guns from his collection for illustration in Volume II.

The star of the Hench collection is a Moravian flintlock rifle with bayonet known as the "Lion and Lamb," in reference to the beautifully crafted embellishments on its stock and patchbox finial. The .50-caliber rifle is attributed to Moravian gunsmith Andreas Albrecht, who worked in Christian Springs, Pennsylvania at the time of the gun's production. Its many high-quality early features make it a piece to study and admire, both as a firearm and work of art. Displayed previously at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia, it also appears on the cover of Moravian Gunmaking I. "We think this gun is probably the most important and decorative Kentucky rifle in existence," Morphy said. Its pre-sale estimate is $250,000-$500,000.

Another exceptionally rare and fine flintlock rifle bears a Wilhelm Landgraf monogram and is signed 'B. Pistor,' referring to Benhard Pistor, a gunsmith from Cassel, Germany. Pistor produced firearms for the Landgraf family who, in turn, supplied the arms to mercenaries sent to fight the colonists during the American Revolution. The .60-caliber gun is pictured in the book Battle Weapons of the American Revolution by George C Neumann, and is one of only two of its type known to exist, the other being in the West Point Museum. Estimate: $50,000-$100,000

A fine silver-hilted cavalry saber inscribed For My Country and Pennsylvania Light Dragons (sic., Dragoons) was created around 1810 by master silversmith William Mannerback. A handsome production, it was photographed and described in the 2010 exhibition catalog for a Berks County (Pa.) Historical Society exhibition titled "The Mannerbacks; Reading Master Silversmiths 1785 to 1870." Estimate: $15,000-$25,000

The Hench collection includes 31 rare and outstanding powder horns. A historically significant horn dated "1775" was owned by Daniel Kinne of Patridgefield (now Peru), Massachusetts, who fought at the Battle of Bunker Hill. The bold inscription on the horn testifies to its service, reading: "Danniel/kinne: Deakon (sic.) in ye Church At / Partridgefield / His horn charlston [sic., Charlestown, Boston] Sept. Ye 1775 / 1775 on bunkor (sic.) hill June Ye/17 was The Fight." It is believed to be one of only three extant horns bearing the name of a Minuteman from that battle and possibly the only such horn that details the battle. Estimate: $25,000-$50,000

