Morphy's Pa. Gallery Resonates With Sounds of Antique Coin-Op and Gambling Machines in Run-Up to Nov. 20-21 Auction

DENVER, Pa., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- They clang, they whirr, some play music, and some were designed to pay jackpots, challenge early "gamers," or dispense snacks. These are just some of the actions and sounds associated with antique coin-op machines, which have entertained America since the 19th century. This month Morphy Auctions' Pennsylvania gallery has transformed into a virtual amusement arcade, showcasing a first-class lineup of gaming, vending and music machines, plus a fine array of antique advertising. Comprising 1,475 lots, this exciting selection will be offered at Morphy's Coin-Op & Advertising sale, November 20-21.

Caille Bros. 5-cent Black Cat musical upright cabinet slot machine, very rare version, works perfectly and pays. Keys included. Estimate $60,000-$90,000 Oversized Coca-Cola oversized leaded-glass display bottle manufactured in the 1920s by Metropolitan Art Glass Co., New York. Measures 19 x 19 x 47in on wooden base. Highly sought-after display piece that rarely appears for sale in the marketplace. Estimate $50,000-$80,000

Day 1 is devoted primarily to coin-op and gambling machines, while Day 2 features antique advertising and general antiques. An extra highlight of the opening session is a grouping of 78 early floor-model and countertop cash registers, many of them ornate and with toppers that display messages such as "Pay Here," "Amount Purchased," or the name of the business establishment.

One of the auction's superstars is an extremely hard-to-find Caille Brothers 5-cent "Black Cat" musical upright slot machine in all-original condition. It has its correct castings, coin head and spinning wheel. The unit's handsome oak cabinet is heavily embellished with nickel-plating, and it stands on four sturdy nickel-plated cabriole legs. The pre-sale estimate is $60,000-$90,000.

Another good-looking 5-cent musical slot machine by Caille Brothers is their circa-1901 "Puck," beautifully restored with a replaced chipped-glass front and all original castings. Complete with keys, Puck is ready to amuse a new owner for $30,000-$50,000.

A marvel of early American ingenuity, a 1905 Multiphone Operating Company 5-cent multiple-cylinder phonograph boasts technology that allowed the patron to wind the machine's carousel and choose any selection from a 24-tune playlist. Estimate: $40,000-$70,000.

A later coin-operated entertainer, a Rock-Ola multi-coin Model 1414 phonograph jukebox was made around 1942. A fantastic combination of late Art Deco design and technological innovation, this extremely rare jukebox is one of few known examples of Rock-Ola's "Commando" model modified to look like the ultra-rare "President." Estimate: $30,000-$60,000

A Holcomb & Hoke Butter-Kist Popcorn machine is an early snack food multi-tasker from the first-quarter 20th century. Fully-automatic floor models of this type not only popped and buttered fresh, hot popcorn, but also harnessed the machine's steam source to roast peanuts. Morphy's especially complete example is estimated at $10,000-$30,000.

The selection of 78 antique cash registers includes some very primitive models, such as a quaint countertop-style Miles "woodie" sales register with a single-dial front, estimated at $3,000-$6,000.

A glowing beacon over the Day 2 advertising selection is the oversized Coca-Cola leaded-glass display bottle known within the hobby to be extremely rare and elusive. Standing 47 by 19 by 19 inches, it was manufactured in the 1920s by Metropolitan Art Glass Company. Estimate: $50,000-$80,000

Two lots, in particular, evoke the nostalgia of America's once ubiquitous soda fountains: A double-sided neon sign for Campbell's Palace Drugs and Coca-Cola, $8,000-$18,000; and a classic Fan-Taz ceramic soda fountain syrup dispenser shaped like a stitched baseball, $10,000-$20,000.

The 730 advertising lots cover many sub-categories, including alcohol, tobacco, barber shop, candy and gum; soft drinks, ice cream, general store, and more.

