Morphy's Sept. 10-12 Field & Range Firearms Auction Offers Collectors Outstanding Choice with 2,500 Lots of Prized Antique, Curio and Modern Arms

DENVER, Pa., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bidders are setting their sights on more than 2,500 lots of coveted rifles, small arms, and quality accessories at Morphy's Field & Range Firearms Auction slated for September 10-12. The live gallery event is expected to be very well attended, but global participation will also be possible by phone, absentee bid, or online through Morphy Live.

Top: Fine early Custer 7th Cavalry Range US Model 1873 Springfield trapdoor carbine, manufactured December 1874. Estimate $5,000-$8,000. Bottom: Very rare Joseph Henry contract single-shot US secondary martial flintlock pistol, 1807-1808. Ex Robert Sadler Collection. Estimate $3,000-$5,000 Exquisite factory-engraved Merwin & Hulbert 2nd Model open-top .44 single-action cartridge revolver, 1873 serial number. Estimate $6,000-$9,000

One of the undisputed stars of the three-day firearms bonanza is Lot 3028, a magnificent Merwin & Hulbert .44 caliber cartridge revolver with lavish factory engraving and an 1873 serial number. The 2nd Model open-top, six-shot, single-action gun displays sharply engraved images of the Mexican Eagle with a snake on the left side and a partridge on the right side, as well as scrollwork, chick tracks and punch dots. Retaining 98% of its original factory nickel plating and with near-mint grips, this collector's showpiece is estimated at $6,000-$9,000.

Lot 1386 is an engraved and gold-inlaid Colt single-action Army Revolver made in 1998. This full-blued gun was exquisitely decorated by master engraver Tim George, who apprenticed under Colt Firearms master engraver Ken Hurst before establishing his own business. Described in Morphy's catalog as "an absolute treasure and work of art," the revolver is boxed and estimated at $5,000-$10,000.

Also among the many revolver highlights is Lot 3340, a fantastic Texas Gun Collectors Association factory-engraved and gold banded Colt Third Generation single-action Army Revolver with a relief-carved steer-head grip. A special prize for any Colt collection, it comes in its original hardwood display case. Estimate: $4,000-$6,000

In the flintlock category, Lot 1005 is a very rare 1807-1808 Joseph Henry (Philadelphia) contract single-shot secondary martial pistol from the Robert Sadler Collection. Immediately following at Lot 1006, a scarce US North Berlin (Conn.) Model 1811 Transitional is highly coveted by collectors of US martial pistols, being one of only 550 that were made. Each of the guns is estimated at $3,000-$5,000.

Collectors of long guns can choose from many rare and historically important rifles, muskets, shotguns and carbines. The stellar lineup is led by a fine early Custer 7th Cavalry Range US Model 1873 Springfield trapdoor carbine in .45-.70 Government caliber. Extremely clean, with 100% original, correct parts, it boasts very early features such as an 1873 pinned rear sight and US carbine buttplate. The bolt is stamped "MODEL 1873." The catalog notes that it "never went through 1879-1880 rebuild," a significant detail to antique gun historians and collectors. Estimate: $5,000-$8,000.

Lot 1251, an Ansley H. Fox (Philadelphia) CE Grade Double side-by-side was made in 1916 and features Krupp blued steel barrels. It comes with a hang tag and Callahan factory letter. Estimate: $3,000-$5,000. Lot 1849 is a cased Winchester Model 23 two-barrel shotgun set with two nicely carved beavertail forends. Both barrels are of monoblock manufacture, with Set No. 1 in 20 gauge and Set No. 2 in 28 gauge. Estimate: $2,500-$3,500.

In the semi-automatic category, standouts include Lot 2121, an early, extremely rare US Marine Corps Colt Model 1911 pistol from the second shipment dispatched to the Marines in 1913; and a factory-engraved Colt Government MKIV Series 70 .45 ACP pistol that was shipped in 1984. It comes with documentation and its original Colt velvet-lined display box. Each of these highly desirable guns is estimated at $4,000-$6,000.

Visit Morphy's online at www.morphyauctions.com.

Contact:

Dan Morphy, 877-968-8880

221077@email4pr.com

SOURCE Morphy Auctions

Related Links

http://www.morphyauctions.com

