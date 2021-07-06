Morphy's to Auction 1,500+ Lots of Premium-Quality Firearms, Edged Weapons, Armor and Militaria, July 13-15

DENVER, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In preparing for Morphy's big July 13-15 sale, the Pennsylvania company's firearms specialists have once again come through with flying colors, curating a first-class selection of firearms, edged weapons, armor and militaria from fine American and international collections. More than 1,500 lots will be presented over the three-day period, with in-person bidding at Morphy's spacious 45,000-square-ft gallery and all other forms of remote bidding in place, including live via the Internet through Morphy Live.

Beautifully decorated Kentucky-style percussion rifle recently discovered with consignor provenance stating it once belonged to a Dr. Emmanuel Meyer (b. 1818, Basel, Switzerland; later a surgeon in Texas). Family ownership since the 1840s. Estimate $30,000-$50,000 Cased Franz Sodia sidelock .375 H&H and .458 Win Mag safari-grade double-barrel rifle built in Ferlach, Austria. Engraved with African game scenes. Estimate $20,000-$25,000

The comprehensive list of collector categories in this sale is designed to offer something special for every bidder. There are both antique and modern rifles, shotguns and handguns; Civil War, European and Japanese swords; Native American relics, and 150 lots of militaria. The latter classification encompasses field gear and equipment, ammunition, uniforms and other military apparel; edged weapons, and more.

An exceptional Joseph Cooper Kentucky-style percussion rifle is one of the stars of the opening session. Lavishly decorated, the rifle was recently discovered with consignor provenance stating it once belonged to a Dr. Emmanuel Meyer (b. 1818, Basel, Switzerland). Research conducted by Morphy's indicates Dr. Meyer was part of a German prince's excursion to the United States in the 1840s and that he served as a US Army major in in 1845. He was subsequently hired as a surgeon by Prince Carl Solms-Braunfels to assist the German immigrant community in Texas. "Dr. Meyer brought his prized rifle back with him when he returned to Switzerland in 1847, and it has remained in successive generations of the family until now," said Morphy Auctions' president, Dan Morphy. Auction estimate: $30,000-$50,000

Several unusual pistols stand out in the sale, including an antique Charles Lancaster (London) 4-barrel .455 CF "Howdah" model. This reliable type of gun would have been used as a "last-ditch" weapon against charging game. Estimate: $6,000-$9,000

A predicted scene-stealer in the opening session is the spectacular silver-mounted parade saddle featuring extensive leather carving and superbly engraved silverwork by Don Ellis (1913-1969). It is marked KARL'S SEATTLE, the name of the firm where Ellis worked. A self-taught silversmith and engraver, Ellis is often described as the "Ed Bohlin of the Pacific Northwest." Estimate: $12,000-$16,000.

Day 2 of Morphy's sale is packed with incredible firearms, including several outstanding European productions, like a cased Franz Sodia sidelock .375 H&H and .458 Win Mag safari-grade double rifle. Built in Ferlach, Austria, this powerful two-barrel rifle is engraved with African game scenes and has a $20,000-$25,000 estimate.

Those seeking a top-class shotgun need look no farther than a circa-1968 Browning (Belgium) Midas-grade superposed over/under model with a 3-barrel (.20, .28, .410 gauge) set. It comes with a Browning factory letter and is estimated at $15,000-$20,000. Another exceptional shotgun is a cased circa-1971 engraved Beretta (Italian) SO5EELL 12-bore 2-barrel. Estimate: $13,000-$16,000.

Day 3 features a wealth of swords and sabers; military uniforms and apparel; field gear, handguns, semi-automatic weapons, knives and daggers (including Third Reich); and dozens of boxes of ammunition.

Morphy's July 13-15, 2021 Collectible Firearms & Militaria Auction will be held live at Morphy's gallery in Denver, Pa., starting each day at 9 a.m. ET. All remote forms of bidding will also be available, including live via the Internet through Morphy Live. View the auction catalog online at www.morphyauctions.com. Questions: tel. 877-968-8880, email [email protected].

